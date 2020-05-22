This exclusive Samsung S20 Plus deal is the best price we've seen since launch by far

Ah Samsung, your latest trio of phones really was a double edged sword, dangling world-leading specs, designs and features...and some massive price tags. But to help dull that eye-watering price, we've got some bargain offers...exclusive to you TechRadar readers.

Offering 100GB of data on the Three network, these Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are truly market-leading, both under-cutting others for price and rewarding you with a hefty data plan.

But while this S20 contract is impressive at just £45 a month, the real gem here is the S20 Plus. Offering you that same 100GB of data for just £47 a month, this is in an entirely different league to other Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals right now.

Of course, we wouldn't forget about you flagship phone fans - the S20 Ultra is included too. Although the price jump to get this remarkable handset is high, costing you £65 a month. You can see these three exclusive offers below.

These exclusive Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

At a slightly cheaper price, this offer on the 5G version of the S20 is also fantastic. You're still getting 100GB of data and this is also one of the best prices out there on this handset. However, due to the tiny amount of difference in price, we would just go for the offer above here...unless you're not a fan of big phones of course!

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

Finally, the big and powerful Ultra. If you like to go all out and own a flagship phone then this is the handset to go for. However, that jump up in specs does cost a fair bit! For the Ultra, you'll have to pay £65 a month for the same 100GB plan. This is, however, still one of the best Ultra plans out there.

What's so good about the Galaxy S20 range?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.