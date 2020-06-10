This 100GB of data Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal is one of the cheapest plans yet

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals launched with an RRP of £999, making it one of the most expensive phones you can buy right now. However, a recent offer from Three has massively trimmed that cost down.

Costing just £47 a month, this S20 Plus contract comes way under most of the competition, with the majority of other deals on the handset sitting in the £50/£60 a month region.

In fact, this sits nearer to Samsung S20 deals in price, with the equivalent offer on the S20 costing just £2 a month less. For that money though, you're getting a pretty massive 100GB of data which will be plenty for the large majority of people.

You won't find this contract directly through Three though, this is an offer exclusively for readers of TechRadar. And for those with a taste for the finer things in life, the same offer is available on the Ultra...for an additional £18 a month.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle tier in Samsung's trio of phones, landing you the same camera set-up as the regular S20 but with the addition of a depth vision lens that allows the creation of 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.

Really, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending the more affordable price points of the S20 and the high-end specs of the Ultra into one neat package.