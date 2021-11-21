The stunning Roku Black Friday deals are perfect if you need to upgrade your TV

Roku makes some of the best and most affordable streaming devices around, and this current run of discounts have made them cheaper than ever before. If you're looking to buy a new streaming stick for the upcoming holidays and beyond, we'd highly recommend checking out these incredible deals.

The standout products would be the Roku Express 4K, which is currently down to £24.99, as well as the Roku Streambar which has been discounted to just £99. These alongside other Roku Black Friday discounts are among the cheapest prices we've ever seen for these superb streaming devices, currently running hot in the Amazon Black Friday deals.

Both the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K are currently on selling for the cheapest we've ever seen at Amazon, while the Roku Streambar and Roku Streaming Stick Plus are very close. Both of those have seen cheaper discounts in the past, but not by all that much, meaning you're getting a superb Roku Black Friday deal here regardless.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Roku Black Friday deals

Roku Express: £29.99 Roku Express: £29.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Access your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BT Sport and more with this accessible HD streaming stick, currently available at the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon UK.

Roku Express 4K: £39 Roku Express 4K: £39 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £14 - This Roku Express streaming stick lets you access and stream content from many of your favorite apps at a glorious 4K resolution. What's more, it's currently the cheapest we've ever seen it at Amazon, adding in the top voice remote and longer-range Wi-Fi connection.

Roku Streambar: £129 Roku Streambar: £129 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This media player / soundbar combo is a fantastic deal if you want a bit of extra oomph to your entertainment's audio, without breaking the bank on a brand new soundbar. We've seen it go for slightly cheaper at Amazon in the past, but not by a whole lot.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: £59.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus: £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is currently at one of the cheapest discounts we've seen for the streaming device. At half price, it's a bargain if you're looking to stream your favorite entertainment apps in full 4K HDR glory.

If you're keen to shop for a Roku Black Friday deal, know the key differences before you buy. All devices let you stream your favorite apps through your TV, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and many more.

The standard Roku Express streaming stick is the cheapest of the bunch, but can only stream up to 1080p HD resolution. The Roku Express 4K and Roku Streaming Stick Plus can go one better, up to 4K resolution and have support for HDR.

Out of those two, we'd handily recommend the Roku Express 4K+. It offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, resulting in improved picture quality - basically the top of the tree.

The Roku Streambar is a little different. It's essentially a streaming device and a soundbar rolled into one. It supports 4K HDR, and sounds surprisingly great considering its cheap price compared to the best soundbars you can buy. The Streambar is a great option if you can't afford an individual soundbar, but if you can, we'd also recommend checking out our guide on how to choose a soundbar this Black Friday.

More Roku Black Friday deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Roku streaming sticks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

