Roku streaming sticks and soundbars are cheaper than ever in Black Friday deals

Black Friday is upon us, and the whole range of Roku streaming sticks in the UK are currently on offer, from now until December 1.

The budget Roku Express is now just £17.99 for a £12 saving, the Roku Premiere down to £27.99 for the same saving, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ down to £34.99 for a £15 saving. (Not in the UK? Keep scrolling to see the cheapest streamer deals happening in your region).

These streamers all boast the excellent Roku platform, with a great selection of apps and services including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. Most of these are usually supported by smart TVs these days, but not always – and these streamers are a good way to ensure comprehensive app coverage and OS improvement, or even simply turn dumb TVs into a smart ones.

What's most notable, though, is a first-ever price cut on the all-new Roku Streambar, a two-in-one AV solution that combines a TV speaker with a 4K HDR streaming device – meaning you're only paying £199, for a £30 saving.

The bass is a bit lacking, but for a compact soundbar it's still a competent choice, and throwing in the Roku platform and 4K HDR elevates this from middling audio solution to a capable all-round AV device. This deal won't go live until November 25, though it'll also be running until December 1.

Roku isn't the only player in the streaming device market, though – and Amazon's refresh of its Fire TV range is creating some real competition. The retail giant now offers a budget Fire TV Stick Lite for just £29.99, though this Black Friday deal obviously undercuts that price tag by a significant amount.

You can see the latest deals on competing streaming sticks below.

