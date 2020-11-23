PS5 stock: Sony says 'absolutely everything is sold' as supply slows to a trickle

Sony has shed some light on PS5 sales performance and has bullishly claimed that “absolutely everything is sold”.

Speaking to TASS (a Russian news outlet), Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed that PS5 launch sales are doing phenomenally well, and that increasing supply is now the main focus.

“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” Ryan said. “And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

The PS5 has continued to flash in and out of stock at various retailers over the last few weeks, but more units are tipped to arrive on Black Friday – though numbers are likely to be extremely limited.

Ryan noted that most early adopters will likely be upgrading from PS4, but reiterated that the PlayStation 4 community is still important to Sony until at least 2022.

“All history indicates that the initial cohort, from the launch to Christmas, about three quarters will be upgraders from the PS4,” Ryan said. “And the remaining 25% will either come to us from another console, or will come from outside the console ecosystem. So, the great majority of those who buy a PS5 will have a PS4... There are around 114 million PS4s in the world, the number of those who transfer if you keep that in mind is a small number.”

Game Pass rival

When pressed about how Sony will respond to Microsoft’s incredible Xbox Game Pass service, Ryan teased that news is on the way, put poured water on the idea of any console war between the two companies.

“There is actually news to come, but just not today. We have PlayStation Now which is our subscription service, and that is available in a number of markets.

"[Console wars] is not a term I ever use or actually like. For me, it’s great that there’s competition. I think it makes us work harder," Ryan explained. "It avoids us getting complacent. It’s great that the consumer has a choice. I think that’s wonderful. We’re happy and we’re proud with what we have."

Will Sony improve its existing PS Now service or drop something entirely new like the PS Plus Collection on PS5? It's hard to say, but it's good to see that competition is once again ultimately benefitting the consumers by making both Sony and Microsoft work harder.

