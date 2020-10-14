Pet Camera deals: save 46% on Furbo Pet Cams for Prime Day

Grabbing a deal on a Furbo Pet Camera will mean you can keep an eye on your dog, cat, or any other pet while you're away from home. More than that, you can also interact with them too, to prevent them getting bored (or, you know, ripping up the house).

Right now, you can get the Furbo Dog Camera for 46% off, with the current price at $133.99 at Amazon US. If you're based in the UK, you can get a deal on the Furbo too, and it's now £129 (from £189).

The Furbo Dog Cam is more than just a pet camera, too. While you can get a Full HD feed on your smartphone, the Furbo features a bunch of additional features to help you stay connected to your pet. There's a treat dispenser, which shoots out a doggie treat for your pet, and a two-way speaker. This means that not only can you hear your dog barking, but you can also speak back to them if they need comforting. This really is for pampered pets.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $139.99 at Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off, and is going for just under $140. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (UK): £189 £129 at Amazon

This is the UK version of the same camera, with a 32% discount. As with the US version it transmits a Full HD feed to your phone, via an app, and it has a two-way speaker that lets you chat to your pet, or get alerted if they start barking. And, yes, it has the treat dispenser too.

If you feel like you've seen this product before, well, it was featured on Ellen and the Paul O'Grady show For The Love of Dogs. It's quite a novelty, but there are some serious applications for this. If you're settling in an anxious rescue dog it can be comforting for them to hear your voice, even when you're not around. If your dog tends to rip up the home when you're not around you can make sure it doesn't do that (or call round a neighbor if they do).

The mic/speaker will alert you if your dog is barking, so you can keep on eye on it to make sure it isn't disturbing the neighbors or in distress. It's a highly functional tool; sure, it's best suited to dogs, but it could work for cats too (if yours is less independent, or you just want to keep an eye on it).

