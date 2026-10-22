First phone with three 200MP cameras

A 50MP selfie camera completes the ultra-wide (0.6x), wide (1x) and telephoto (3x) array

A photographer's kit includes a 300mm teleconverter lens

There's yet another Pro Max phone in our midst, and this time it's the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max that rivals the iPhone 18 Pro Max, following the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. For photographers, Oppo's new handset could top the lot as one of the best camera phones for 2026.

I had a good week with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max ahead of its launch on October 21, including several days in Lisbon, Portugal, where I had the chance to really put the phones camera through its paces. Our full review by Luker Baker is already live, too.

It packs a slightly simpler camera array to last year's Oppo Find X9 Ultra — the company's flagship cameraphone — with an improved ultra-wide f/2.2 (0.6x), a wide f/1.5 (1x) and a telephoto f/2.1 (3x) camera.

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Each of those cameras offers the option for 200MP images — that's right, it's the first phone with triple 200MP cameras. Of course, there's a f/2 selfie camera too, with up to 50MP stills.

Video specs impress too — up to 8K / 30fps video with O-Log 2 color profile, 4K up to 120fps, plus Open Gate video. These are formidable photo and video specs, but how good are the images the Find X10 Pro Max produces?

For me, there's an appealing natural look to most of the photos I've snapped with the Find X10 Pro Max, certainly when compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. I've included some of my favorite shots so far, below, with notes explaining the camera features.

The Find X10 Pro Max costs £1,499 for the 12GB + 512GB version. It's not sold in the US, while Australia availability is TBC.

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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sample gallery: portrait mode

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sample gallery: zoom range

Image 1 of 7 The 0.6x ultra wide (Image credit: Tim Coleman) 1x wide (main camera) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) And 3x telephoto (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Here I start at the 1x wide (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Then the 3x telephoto (Image credit: Tim Coleman) And this is the 6x setting, which is a digital zoom from the 3x telephoto camera (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Another example of using the 6x zoom setting (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sample gallery: 300mm teleconverter lens

Image 1 of 1 The 300mm teleconverter lens accessory works with the camera's 3x telephoto camera, which can shoot up to 200MP stills though its f/2.1 lens. The sensor size is 1/1.56-inch, which is slightly smaller than the one in the Find X9 Ultra (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Image 1 of 1 View Original

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sample gallery: ultra-wide

Image 1 of 2 The Find X10 Pro Max has one of the best ultra-wide (0.6x / 13mm focal length) cameras I've used in a phone (Image credit: Tim Coleman) The same scene but with the wide (1x main) camera (Image credit: Tim Coleman) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sample gallery: general shots

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