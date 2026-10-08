The Oppo Find X10 and X10 Pro Max are launching globally on October 21

The Find X10 Pro Max, in particular, sounds extremely high-end and has three 200MP cameras

However, recent price leaks also suggest these phones will be substantially more expensive than their predecessors

The iPhone 18 Pro line, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, and Google Pixel 11 family have all launched, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with flagship phones in 2026, as the Oppo Find X10 range is still to come, and we now know the global release date.

Oppo has posted on X that these phones will get a global launch on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain. These phones have already landed in China, so we know exactly what specs to expect, but from October 21, you’ll be able to order them elsewhere, including in the UK, where you can already put down a deposit for the Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max on the brand’s site, and presumably Australia, given that the global launch is being prominently advertised on Oppo’s Australian page.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be able to buy them directly from Oppo in the US, since the brand doesn’t have much presence there, but you may be able to secure them through third-party importers.

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And you might well want to, because these sound like impressive phones. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has an unprecedented three 200MP cameras — one wide, one ultra-wide, and one telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 50MP front-facing camera, a top-end MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, up to 16GB of RAM (though possibly topping out at 12GB for the global model), a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen, and an 8,000mAh battery, with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless.

The standard Oppo Find X10 is slightly less exciting, but it still sounds like a highly capable phone, with two 200MP cameras and a 50MP one on the back, a 50MP one on the front, a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, a 6.59-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen, and the same battery and charging specs as its Pro Max sibling.

Pricey prospects

But all that tech might come at a high cost, because a recent leak from YTechB (via GSMArena) has pointed to some frankly shocking prices.

The Oppo Find X10 will apparently start at €1,399 (roughly $1,565 / £1,185 / AU$2,250), which will get you 256GB of storage, with the 512GB model apparently costing €1,599 (around $1,790 / £1,355 / AU$2,570).

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The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the real bank-breaker, though, with this device said to come in a single configuration with 512GB of storage for €1,799 (approximately $2,010 / £1,525 / AU$2,895).

Now, we wouldn’t put too much stock in those conversions, but for reference, the Oppo Find X9 launched for €999 in Europe and came with 512GB of storage. So if this leak is right, the Oppo Find X10 will have a €400 higher starting price and get you half the storage — for the same configuration, you’ll be paying €600 more, amounting to a 60% price increase.

There wasn’t an Oppo Find X9 Pro Max, but the Oppo Find X9 Pro — again with 512GB of storage — cost €1,299, so the Find X10 Pro Max is reportedly €500 (or 38%) more.

This, then, is a massive rumored price increase, and assuming there’s the same increase elsewhere, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could cost even more than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which, even with its tempting 200MP triple-lens camera, could make it a tough sell.

We’ll find out for sure on October 21, but in the meantime, if you’re in the UK, you might want to consider putting a deposit down for one of these phones, as that at least nets you a £150 or £200 discount for the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, respectively.

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