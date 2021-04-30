New iPad Pro 2021 preorders now live: where to buy Apple's latest tablet

After a short, but still too-long wait, New iPad Pro 2021 preorders are now live at the official Apple store! Other retailers are sure to follow in short order and we've got a full list of the pages you'll need to bookmark right here. Why consider other retailers? Well, if the latest rumors are correct then availability on New iPad Pro 2021 preorders could be rather low...

Of course, it's still early days, but these new premium Apple tablets are bringing a ton of great upgrades (M1 chip, 5G connectivity) to the table and they're sure to be very popular. Right now, stock is still available at Apple stores worldwide, but we'd definitely put your order in sooner rather than later if you're interested.

Currently, it's looking like new iPad Pro 2021 preorders will be being delivered in late May, with rumors again pinpointing the date to around May 21st to 22nd. If you don't happen to snag your tablet in the first wave, then it'll probably be worth checking in at a few of the third-party retailers we've listed below. Many of these retailers tend to be heavily featured in our weekly best iPad deals roundup, although it's unlikely we'll see any price cuts in the first wave of orders.

If you're not up to speed with the latest details on these New iPad Pro (2021) tablets, you'll also find a quick overview of the specs, features, and key upgrades versus last year's models. Speaking of which, some of these older models are unsurprisingly being discounted to their lowest prices ever right now. If you're interested in getting a bargain, or just want to compare them to the new iPad Pro 2021 preorders, then you can find these iPad deals at the bottom of the page.

New iPad Pro 2021 preorders: where to buy

New iPad Pro 2021 preorders now live at Apple

Visit the Apple Store in the United States

Visit the Apple Store in the United Kingdom

Visit the Apple Store in Australia

Retailers that will have iPad Pro (2021) preorders

Apple always tends to be the first retailer out the gate with new releases and the new iPad Pro 2021 preorders are no exception to that. We are, however, expecting quite a few leading retailers to update their pages very soon. Just below is a list of recommendations to check, with links to the relevant pages.

We expect the new iPad Pro (2021) to launch at full price at these non-Apple retailers for the initial wave of preorders but don't automatically write these retailers off. If availability proves troublesome at Apple or Amazon then it's often worth considering picking up your new device from one of the smaller or lesser popular retailers. While they don't tend to have a lot of stock on hand, they can be the last retailers to sell out in general.

New iPad Pro 2021 preorders: How much does it cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

Release date prices on the iPad Pro range are as follows. Interestingly the 2021 iPad Pro 11 is retailing for the same base price as last year's model, while the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is retailing for about $100 / £30 more (due to the new screen upgrade, most likely). The higher capacity storage models are ever-so-slightly more expensive as well.



iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

128GB - $799 / £749

- $799 / £749 256GB - $899 / £849

- $899 / £849 512GB - $1099 / £1049

- $1099 / £1049 1TB - $1499 / £1399

- $1499 / £1399 2TB - $1899 / £1729

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

128GB - $1099 / £999

- $1099 / £999 256GB - $1199 / £1099

- $1199 / £1099 512GB - $1399 / £1299

- $1399 / £1299 1TB - $1799 / £1649

- $1799 / £1649 2TB - $2199 / £1999

It's worth mentioning that these are just starting prices for the Wi-Fi only models, if you want to include the option for cellular capabilities then you'll be spending an extra $200 / £150 on top of the above asking prices.

When will we see price cuts on the new iPad Pro?

The first round of discounts on the new iPad Pro 2021 will be heavily dependent on how much demand there is for these tablets on release. With last year's iPad Pro 2020 we didn't see many deals for quite some time - up to two months in fact - and there weren't any significant discounts until November, during Black Friday. Because of this, it's quite hard to gauge exactly when we'll be seeing discounts on these new releases, although it's safe to say it won't be during the initial first wave of stock at most retailers.

New iPad Pro 2021 preorder: Specs and features

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Size: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 (mm)

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 (mm) Weight: 1.03 pounds (466 grams)

1.03 pounds (466 grams) Connectors: USB-C, Thunderbolt

USB-C, Thunderbolt Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina, 2388x1668 resolution at 264ppi

11-inch Liquid Retina, 2388x1668 resolution at 264ppi Chip: Apple M1

Apple M1 Camera: Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording

Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording Battery: 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Size: 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 (mm)

280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 (mm) Weight: 1.5 pounds (682 grams)

1.5 pounds (682 grams) Connectors: USB-C, Thunderbolt

USB-C, Thunderbolt Display: 12.9-inch LR XDR, 2732x2048 resolution at 264ppi

12.9-inch LR XDR, 2732x2048 resolution at 264ppi Chip: Apple M1

Apple M1 Camera: Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording

Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording Battery: 40.88-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

The new Apple iPad Pro 2021 comes in a selection of storage sizes (128, 256, 512GB, 1TB, and the new 2TB) and two colors at launch (Silver, Space Gray). On the outside, the aesthetic hasn't changed too much, keeping with the more 'squared off' design of the previous generation. Inside, however, the iPad Pro 2021 is absolutely packed to the brim with new tech.

The much-heralded Apple M1 chip, a processor only previously seen on MacBooks, has now been squished into these latest tablets. Put simply, that means a lot more power on tap here and a performance increase of upwards of 50% if Apple's press statements are to be believed. Another fantastic upgrade is the USB-C port from last year's model has now been fully upgraded to support Thunderbolt - which means much, much speedier file transfers overall.

Other key upgrades are the inclusion of 5G connectivity on the LTE models - an expected but much welcome addition, a new ultrawide front camera on both models, and an upgraded Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch model. Apple has made a lot of fanfare about this latest mini-LED display, especially its incredible brightness and contrast, and it's definitely looking like a designer's dream indeed.

Software-wise these new 2020 iPad Pros come with the latest iPadOS 14 and can, of course, be expected to be supported with the latest upgrades from Apple for many years to come.

What about older Apple iPad Pro prices?

While it's easy to get carried away with the shiny new products during a new Apple launch it's also a fantastic time to be checking out the (now) older models in the range. Just last year saw the release of a powerful set of iPad Pro's, which, while older now, are still very slick tablets indeed.

Thanks to the release of the latest iteration, we're now seeing the 2020 iPad Pro's receive price cuts of around $120 / £120 on the basic 128GB 11-inch model, and even bigger discounts on the bigger capacity variants. This is the lowest price yet on these tablets and makes them a pretty tempting offer all around. Of course, they don't have that fancy M1 chip inside, but they're still rocking gorgeous screens and look identical to the latest models on the outside.

Another pretty good choice is the iPad Air 4 - which is the latest mid-range tablet from Apple. This one's a newer model, so iPad deals aren't quite as forthcoming at the moment, but it often retails for about $559 / £515 which can make a very good option indeed. The latest iPad Air 4 is definitely more premium than the previous entries in the Air series too, which yet again makes it a good choice.