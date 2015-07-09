Best Windows laptop: 10 top Windows 10 ready notebooks

Chromebooks are great lightweight and long lasting machines. MacBooks are celebrated by creatives for their fashionable engineering and ease of use with memorable keyboard shortcuts. But when it gets down to brass tacks computing nothing beats a good Windows laptop.

Windows laptops are reliable, much more expandable and Windows still has the lead with many more business applications while being a substantially stronger platform for gaming. More recently, Microsoft has fundamentally changed (and arguably broke) the way its desktop OS works with Windows 8.1, ushering in a new age of touchscreens and tablets.

Windows 10 looks to refine the touch-based formula further while bringing some major desktop improvements including better multitasking and a new voice-controlled digital assistant called Cortana. With a mix of tablet PC, laptops with flip-around screens, Ultrabooks with touchscreen, gaming notebooks big as tanks and everything in between, there's plenty of variety in the Windows laptop space.

While it might seem overwhelming, here's a rundown of the best Windows laptops, notebooks, convertibles and Ultrabooks we've ever reviewed to help you choose the right machine for you.