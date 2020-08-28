How to watch The Binge online: stream the new Vince Vaughn movie on Hulu today

Set in a more sober version of America where drugs and alcohol are legal on only one day of the year, The Binge follows high school students Griffin (Skyler Gisondo) and his friends Hags (Dexter Darden) and Andrew (Eduardo Franco), who have just turned old enough to partake in the Binge Day bedlam - something their heavy-handed principal Carlsen (a gloriously mustachioed Vince Vaughn) is none too happy about. Follow our guide and find out how to watch The Binge online and stream the new Hulu exclusive today.

The Binge cheat sheet Release: August 28, 2020 Director: Jeremy Garelick Cast: Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Grace Van Dien, and Zainne Saleh Run time: TBC Rating: NR Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE

Chaos naturally ensues, all starting with a game of Yahtzee and escalating fast after Hags spikes the adults' drinks. A Superbad-style series of outrageous escapades follows, as the group struggles to make its way to the party that their friend Lena (Grace Van Dien) is at - Lena also happening to be Carlsen's daughter, but the normally uptight principal is on a Binge Day adventure of his own.

The Binge looks every bit as silly as The Purge is horrifying, and could be the perfect pick-me-up film during these testing times - and ahead of a new academic year that's shrouded in uncertainty. Let's cut to chase then - here's how to watch The Binge online and stream the new Vince Vaughn movie on Hulu right now.

How to watch The Binge for FREE with Hulu in the US

The Binge is exclusive to Hulu, with its release scheduled for Friday, August 28 - so anyone in the US can watch the new Vince Vaughn movie right now. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives, including The Binge. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could conceivably watch The Binge free online if you play your cards right. There's loads of reasons you might want to keep the service, though, as it's a legit cord-cutters dream. As well as its treasure trove of on demand and original content, it also offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - everything from big name premium channels like HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks are available. A final benefit of Hulu is that you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.

