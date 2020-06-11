Get triple the data with these affordable Vodafone iPhone 11 deals

With the iPhone 12 now edging closer on the horizon, iPhone 11 deals continue to look like Apple's best value option right now. And, if it's the device you've settled upon buying, we've found the perfect offer for you.

Right now the retailer Mobiles.co.uk is tripling the data caps across a pretty wide range of iPhone deals on Vodafone. This means where you were originally getting 6GB, you're now getting 18 or where there was 24, there is now 72.

While this is not an offer relegated to the iPhone 11 - the iPhone SE for example has tripled data as well - the iPhone 11 plans seem to offer some of the best value for this promotion.

We've gone through the Mobiles.co.uk website and pulled the absolute best tripled data iPhone deals and listed them below.

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 24GB 72GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £43 per month

This contract comes packed with a massive amount of data. For your money you're getting 48GB completely free, resulting in a total of 72GB. That then only comes at £43 a month and £40 upfront (with the code 10OFF), making it a pretty affordable contract for all of that data.

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £289 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 6GB 18GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26 per month

Don't like the idea of being trapped with big monthly bills? This contract knocks them right down to £26. However you do then have to pay a slightly higher £289 upfront on top of that.

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £70 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 6GB 18GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38 per month

This contract sits somewhere in the middle of the two above, offering 18GB of data for £38 a month and £70 upfront. That means you don't have to chuck in loads upfront or monthly like the two above and still get a decent amount of data.

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The cheapest of Apple's flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.

