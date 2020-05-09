Flash VPN deal: save 65% on online security and site unblocking for the next year

It's little wonder that VPN sales are booming right now - with so many of us stuck at home, we need all the online online security and access to extra entertainment we can get.
And if you're still undecided about which provider to plump for, then IPVanish's weekend-only flash sale might just clinch it. For a single payment of $49, you'll get one whole year of IPVanish access that covers you on up to 10 devices (including laptops, mobile, TV streaming sticks, games consoles and more).
When it comes to VPN goodness, we rank IPVanish extremely highly - the provider has terrific 24/7 customer support, zero traffic logs, unlimited bandwidth and an excellent Windows kill switch. It really is one of the very best around.
So you'll get the next 12 months of your VPN needs completely covered for the equivalent of just $4.16/£3.35 a month - that's a massive 65% off the regular monthly cost. But if that all sounds appealing then we suggest you don't hang around, as this is a 'flash sale' that's set to end at midnight (ET) on Sunday, May 10.
Still unsure if this is the deal for you? Scroll down to see this deal in full
This flash VPN deal in full:
IPVanish VPN | 12 months | 65% off |
$143.88 $49
Not only do we rank IPVanish among the top five best VPN providers overall, but the fact that you get 10 simultaneous connections for the equivalent of around $4/£3 a month makes it tremendous value for money. Plus you're also getting unlimited usage, access to over 1,400 servers and the ability to unblock Netflix in overseas countries.
DEAL EXPIRES AT MIDNIGHT ET ON SUNDAY NIGHTView Deal
How good is IPVanish?
As well as unblocking Netflix, (hello streaming!) and being one of the best value for money VPNs, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and servers in over 75 countries.
Plus, it boasts incredible download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.
Still undecided? Check out our IPVanish review.
