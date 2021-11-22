Film fans won’t want to miss this super-savings Black Friday deal on a classy subscription

Exhausted your watchlist on Netflix? Done with Amazon Prime Video? All Mickey’d out with Disney Plus? This superb Black Friday deal will open you up to a whole new world of cinema at a fraction of its usual price.

For just £25 for Black Friday, you can get 12 months' worth of access to the superb BFI Player movie catalog. That’s half the usual price of £49.99.

The British Film Institute’s own streaming service, BFI Player features tonnes of classic, rare, arthouse and cult films that don’t usually make their way to the mainstream streaming services. But all are cherry-picked by the BFI team, leading to an interesting catalog of critically acclaimed movies that you won't find elsewhere, from Kurosawa classics to French art house to early movies from those who’ve become Hollywood’s biggest names, such as Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

BFI Player: was £49.99, now £25 at BFI (save £24) BFI Player: was £49.99, now £25 at BFI (save £24)

An excellent half-price offer on one of the best cinema catalogues in the world of streaming from BFI Player, giving you access to hundreds of world cinema, documentary, arthouse, indie and cult films.

Technically, the deal is aimed at 16-25-year-olds. But there’s no age verification check, so shave a few years off your aging self and enjoy!

