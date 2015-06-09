HP gives us a very good reason to move away from Windows XP

HP is currently running a promotion that encourages businesses and individuals to swap their old Windows XP machines for a new one for just over £90.

The ProDesk 405 MT is a microtower computer with 4GB of memory and a 500GB hard disk drive. It is powered by an AMD A8-6410 processor with an onboard Radeon HD8400 GPU. Other specs include GbE connectivity, a DVD writer, a DisplayPort connector and six USB ports.

Note that HP bundled both Windows 7 Pro and Windows 8.1 Pro with the ProDesk allowing the user to choose which operating they want to embrace

The deal carries a total cost of £190.57 when purchased from Dabs but HP will give up to 50% of the invoice value back when you trade in your old gear (laptop, desktop or tablet – complete terms and conditions here).

The latest figures published by 51degrees shows that Windows XP currently accounts for about 16% of the global web activity generated by desktops, a drop of 3% compared to a year ago. Windows 7 rose as well to almost 60% while Windows 8 followed a similar trend.

Vista was the only other Windows operating system to dip, down to 4% while Windows 8.1 remained stable at just under 15%.

HP has another ongoing promotion offering the HP 255 G3 laptop with Ubuntu for under £100.