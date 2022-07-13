New South Wales vs Queensland live stream: how to watch State of Origin Game 3 online

After Queensland won the series opener and NSW took out the second match, it’s down to a decider for State of Origin Game 3. NSW is in enemy territory, as Game 3 kicks off at Suncorp Stadium tonight at 7:50pm AEST in Brisbane, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are.

Despite having the home ground advantage, the Queensland Maroons are in for a tough game tonight. That’s because Cameron Munster, arguably the best player in Queensland’s side, has been ruled out due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Queensland coach and former Origin legend Billy Slater has tapped Tom Dearden to fill Munster’s shoes, which has been met with a little skepticism as tonight’s match will be 21-year-old Dearden’s Origin debut.

As for the NSW Blues, they’ll be missing Payne Haas at the front, but Blues coach Brad Fittler has called up Jacob Saifiti of the Newcastle Knights as his replacement. Compared to Queensland’s woes in the lead up to tonight, the Blues have had little to worry about beside the fact that the Origin decider is being played at Lang Park.

Despite NSW coming off the back of a dominant 44-12 victory in Game 2, the real question is whether the team is great enough to overcome the power of a Queensland home crowd tonight. If they can, it’ll only be the third time NSW has won at Suncorp for an Origin decider. Want to see how it unfolds? Here’s how to watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream and catch the State of Origin Game 3 decider no matter where you are.

Watch a NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE

How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie who wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand

How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown on Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports (opens in new tab) to watch the games. Sky subscribers get to watch on the match using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199