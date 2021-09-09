Will the iPhone 12 fall in price with the release of the iPhone 13?

The release of Apple's iPhone 13 is fast approaching and with an Apple invite going out for an event on September 14, it looks likely we'll see it in less than a week...but what does this mean for its predecessor - the iPhone 12?

Obviously, those who are looking to make the jump to Apple's latest tech will have their eyes solely on the new collection of devices. But, if you're more interested in some savings, we could well see the iPhone 12 come down in price soon.

Apple isn't all too keen on discounting its handsets. Unlike companies like Google and Samsung, Apple will only really change its prices one time - when a device is no longer its latest and greatest.

An entire year ago when the iPhone 12 was released (time really does fly!), we saw Apple announce that both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR would see their prices drastically fall.

Apple started selling both handsets at over $100/£100 less than their original price. This then obviously spread out to other retailers and now the most you'll ever pay for a brand new iPhone 11 is $599/£599.

The same thing happened to the iPhone XR when the iPhone 11 launched, bringing its price down considerably. While it isn't a guarantee, it seems highly likely Apple will repeat this behaviour.

This could mean we see both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come down in price, offering a much cheaper alternative to the soon-to-be-released iPhone 13.

In the UK? You can already get a discount on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini

While we haven't yet seen Apple directly bring its prices down, a number of retailers in the UK have been offering big discounts on both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini for a while now. Both Amazon and Very consistently offer up to £120 off the handsets - roughly what we would imagine Apple will discount them too.



And what about the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max?

Sadly, if you've got your sights set on Apple's more powerful Pro models, there is a much slimmer chance of a discount. We've never seen Apple cut the price of its larger models and it is unlikely to start now.

Both of these devices were immensely popular during 2021, often running out of stock and rarely seeing any significant discounts. When they fall behind, no longer sitting as Apple's most powerful devices, discounts might become more common but we wouldn't hold out for anything all too significant.