The best iPhone XS deals to pre-order right now

Happy 11th birthday iPhone (doesn't quite have the same ring to it as last year, does it?) - and a massive welcome to the new iPhone XS. The name might not be the most inventive we've ever seen, but some of the tech is. And if you're looking for the best iPhone XS deals to pre-order then you've come directly to the right place.

That's for a couple of reasons. Firstly, our price comparison will give you a great range of different data and networks options to choose from for your iPhone XS deal on contract. Secondly, you can scroll down this very page to learn more about the iPhone XS and what it offers. And last but not least, we've secured an exclusive deal with Carphone Warehouse giving you a £40 Currys/PC World voucher if you order from them.

Keep this page handy over the iPhone XS pre-order period (from September 14 to 21) as we'll be keeping it up-to-date with all the best deals and promotions until the phone is available for shipping and on the shelves in store.

Our exclusive £40 Currys voucher offer on the new iPhone XS

If you've scanned our comparison chart and still aren't sure which XS deal to plump for, our exclusive promotion from Carphone Warehouse may just help you make your mind up. Pre-order now (or sign up anytime by October 7) from Carphone, and you'll get a £40 gift card from Currys/PC World in a few weeks. Click here to take advantage of TechRadar's exclusive iPhone XS offer

The top 5 best iPhone XS deals for pre-order on contract today:

iPhone XS | Three | £99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

If you're more interested in the overall cost than you are a bulky data allowance (and don't want to pay an astronomical fee upfront), then Three is the network that's setting the standard for iPhone XS deals. You only get 1GB of data a month, but the monthly cost is just a tad over £50. This may well suit, if you're not interested in streaming videos and music to your smartphone. Total cost over 24 months is £1,323 Buy today's cheapest iPhone XS deal from Three

iPhone XS | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £66pm

As it so often does, Mobile Phones Direct is offering big cashback incentives to try and make you grab your iPhone XS deal from them. Here, the monthly tariff is £66 for 16GB of data - pretty ordinary. But then you have the opportunity to claim £240 cashback, which is absolutely extraordinary! Total cost over 24 months is £1,344 (after cashback) View this big cashback iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone XS | O2 | £275 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This immediately jumps out at us as the very best iPhone XS deal you can pre-order today. The two year cost is actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. Yes, the upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this impressive. Total cost over 24 months is £1,379 Get our favourite early iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XS | EE | £99.95 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

Without spending astronomical sums upfront, we think this is the best value EE deal we've seen so far for the 64GB iPhone XS. It includes a mighty 50GB of data to use on the UK's fastest 4G network. The monthly bills might sting a little, but at least you'll only be burnt for £100 today. Total cost over 24 months is £1,611.95 View this EE iPhone X deal at Direct Mobiles

iPhone XS | O2 | £160 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

If you really need to crank up the data, then this O2 iPhone XS deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk really has to be worth a look. The monthlies fly up, but you get a gargantuan 100GB of data for streaming, downloading and surfing every month. And the upfront cost is more affordable than a lot of other similar deals we've seen, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1,480 Get this big data iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Where else can I pre-order an iPhone XS contract deal?

All the usual suspects are stocking the iPhone XS, with retailers and networks getting in on the pre-order deals action. Including:

How much is the iPhone XS SIM-free to buy?

We were actually pleasantly surprised by the outright RRP of the iPhone XS. Ok, we know, we know...it costs a mind-boggling £999 for the 64GB model (and £1,149 or £1,349 if you want more storage). But that's exactly what the iPhone X cost when it was released last year, and we felt certain sure that the XS would be priced higher.

So if you've put away a grand to spend on your new iPhone XS, check out the retailers below that are stocking it early doors. Alternatively, head over to our best iPhone XS SIM-free price page to keep tabs on the best offers out there for this unlocked handset.

And once you've done that, be sure to also take a look at our guide to the best SIM only deals. If 4GB, for example, is plenty enough data per month for your needs, then you can grab a great value SIM plan from Three at £11 per month and save some money over the two year term.

Hands-on iPhone XS review and specs in brief

Like the iPhone X, but better

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 177g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2716mAh

That rapid A12 Bionic chip

Speaker improvement

Display remains staggering

Didn't you see the price!?

If the iPhone X was the massive innovative leap that we'd been hoping Apple would make for years, then the XS feels a lot more like the iterative update that we'd been getting used to over the last few Septembers.

But don't imagine for one moment that means Apple has totally rested on its laurels. There's a brand new so-called Bionic chipset in the iPhone XS - the computing lengths the company wants you to achieve with the XS are extraordinary. We've also been told about enhancements to the main camera, an extra 1GB of RAM and an incredible 512GB of storage on the costliest model.

Only you know whether you need a smartphone as advanced as the iPhone XS.

Read TechRadar's full hands on iPhone XS review