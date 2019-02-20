The best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals that you can pre-order right now

We couldn’t be more delighted about the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. As the cost of flagship phones stubbornly continue to rise, Samsung has released a handset that's for people who don’t want to remortgage their home to buy a mobile. And you’re in the right place to discover all the very best Galaxy S10e deals available to pre-order right away.

Costing £669 outright from Samsung itself, Galaxy S10e deals certainly buck the trend of rising prices. It may be lacking a few of the smarts demonstrated by its S10 and S10 PLus bretheren, but the Samsung S10e is still a very impressive handset considering that price tag. And the 5.8-inch screen may actually suit a lot of people better than those bigger brothers will.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S10e Network: Three

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

4GB data £29 upfront £41 /mth View at Three

You get dual-main cameras instead of three - but they’re still packing 12MP and 16MP sensors, so are bound to still take some cracking snaps. The Full HD+ screen is well up to the standard we’ve come to expect from Samsung mobile phones , and 6GB if RAM is no short shrift for a mobile phone in this price range.

Keep reading to learn more about the cost of the Samsung S10e and, most importantly, to check out our price comparison. That’s where we’ll be adding all the best contract S10e deals as and when we discover them from retailers including the likes of Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone.

Our dedicated guide to the best mobile phone deals you can buy today

How does it compare with Apple? See the best iPhone XR deals

You can save even more money by going for a Galaxy S8 or S9 deal

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 37 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy S10e 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £29 upfront £41 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 5GB data £49.99 upfront £39.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £99.99 upfront £34.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 26GB data £99.99 upfront £34.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £99.99 upfront £34.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data £90 upfront £38 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10e 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data £25 upfront £44 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More Load more deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals: our top 3 to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S10e | £189 upfront (with 10FF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

This device only just came out and already there are deals with great monthly price points. Yes, you do have to pay £199 upfront (knock a tenner off with our EXCLUSIVE 10OFF voucher code) but then after that it's smooth sailing with just £29 a month, not to mention the 4GB of data that you're getting on top of that. Total cost over 24 months is £885 View this Galaxy S10e deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S10e | £15 upfront (with 10OFF) | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

Big data users rejoice as the S10e appears to have plenty of great deals when it comes to high data points, this one from EE is our favourite. While the monthly bills may seem high, the upfront costs are minuscule and the 50GB of data more than warrants the price tag. Total cost over 24 months is £1,142 View this big data Galaxy S10e deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S10e | £49.99 upfront | 5GB data + 50GB data boost| Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.99pm

iD is a great choice for your new S10e for one simple reason. the Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer is offering up a 50GB of data boost with all of it's s10 contracts. That means where you should have just 5GB of data in a month you would effectively have 7GB. Total cost over 24 months is £1,009.75 View this Galaxy S10e deal at iD

When will I get my new Samsung S10e?

Even though you can pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S10e deal today, you won’t actually have it in your hands for a couple of weeks. The pre-order period lasts a couple of weeks with handsets shipping in time for Friday, March 8.

Samsung Galaxy S10e handset: how much does it cost SIM-free?

We never thought we’d be so excited to see a price tag over £650! But the Galaxy S range has been rocketing in price so much of late that it’s genuine relief to know you can now buy one for £669. There’s only one version available in the UK and it comes with a very healthy 128GB storage and in colours Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green and (our immediate favourite) Canary Yellow.

You can buy it direct from Samsung here.

Want to see how that deal compares to the new S10? Then be sure to head to our guide of the best S10 SIM-free prices

Showing 2 of 2 deals ? Sort By Recommended Buy direct from Samsung Samsung Galaxy S10e 1 Shipping from Free £669 View Samsung Galaxy S10e 2 No price information Check Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10e review in brief Cheaper than the S9, but with 2019 smarts SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2280 | Rear camera: 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 150g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3100mAh Reasons to Buy Flat infinity-O display Attractive price point Handy size Reasons to Avoid Not the best on the market

Apparently the ‘e’ of the S10e’s moniker stands for ‘essential’ - we should have guessed that ‘economy’ doesn’t exactly create the right message. And you do indeed get all the essential features here, with a dual-sensor main camera, Full HD+ display, Android 9 compatibility and (hooray!) a headphone jack.

At the price, it was never going to be in the same league performance-wise as the S10 and S10 Plus. But again...look at the price!

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10e review