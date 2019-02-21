The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals available to pre-order right now

After an action packed launch event, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is now available to pre-order and calling us excited would be an understatement. Samsung has finally released a phone to compete with Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max in every single way, even costing similar, head-pounding prices.

So if you've read anything about the S10 Plus - and the price hasn't totally put you off - then we can only assume you now desperately want to get your hands on one. We don't blame you and luckily we've done all the boring work for you, rummaging through hundreds of Galaxy S10 Plus deals to pick out the best choices, which you can find in this guide.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Network: Three

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

50GB data £29 upfront £49 /mth View at Three

The even better news is that Samsung has gone big on this launch, offering up a free pair of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds (worth £140) with every S10 Plus order. Further down this page you will see a list of all of the other freebies and special offers currently available.

With an impressive Infinity-O display, a massive battery, three powerful cameras and a responsive in-screen fingerprint scanner, this is a phone here to make a statement. So if you want to get your hands on one of Samsung's most powerful, but second most expensive devices announced this year (we see you Samsung Galaxy Fold) scroll down for all of the S10 Plus deals knowledge you need to know.

Where else can I get a Samsung S10 Plus deals?

It really is no surprise the amount of companies that have jumped in on the S10 launch, this is the biggest phone release of 2019 so far. You have a pretty wide range of retailers to choose from with the S10 Plus, we've picked out the key contenders down below.

Galaxy S10 Plus deals: our favourite 3 early pre-order plans

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | O2 | £270 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £38pm

If you take a look through S10 Plus prices, the first thing you'll notice is that they aren't cheap. But if you're willing to throw a bit upfront, this deal might be a good choice to try and get it for a relatively affordable price. Yes, £270 upfront seems like a lot but the £38 a month is an incredible price for this phone, especially with the 30GB of data you're getting. Total cost over 24 months is £1,182 View this affordable S10 Plus deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | iD | £99.99 upfront | 1GB data + 50GB data boost | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44.99pm

What is iD you might be asking yourself? It's Carphone Warehouse's own inhouse network and it's really come to the S10 Plus party with some ace tariffs. It's currently offering 50GB data boosts with all S10 Plus contracts. That means whenever you run out of data, your data boost will kick in and carry you through to the end of the month, sounds good right? Total cost over 24 months is £1,072 See this Samsung S10 Plus tariff with data boost

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Three | £29 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £69pm

Okay, so the S10 Plus is already an expensive device so going for all-you-can-eat data might seem crazy. But, there is an argument that if you're going to pay a lot for a phone you might as well go all out. If you're happy to big on your new phone deal we can't think of any better way to do it. No data caps on Samsung's top device. Total cost over 24 months is £1,685 Get this unlimited data S10 Plus deal direct from Three

When will I get my S10 Plus?

Whether you pre-ordered the device or you're looking to get it in the shops, the date you need to know is March 8. This is both the day the S10 Plus will be sent out from pre-orders and when it will become widely available to buy.

Samsung S10 Plus freebies and special offers with pre-orders

Free Galaxy Buds (worth £139) with every purchase

No matter where you get your new Galaxy S10 Plus from, as long as you pre-order you can claim a free pair of wireless Galaxy earbuds. You will need to order by March 7 but then these brand new earbuds - Samsung's version of Apple's AirPods - will be yours.



(Image: © Samsung) Save money on your S10 with Samsung trade in

Want to save some money when buying this new device? Well Samsung is offering up to £350 off when you trade in your old phone. You can trade in the majority of Samsung's main devices and most of Apple's older phones. However the Note 9 and Apple's newest collection of devices (iPhone X and above) cannot be traded in.

50GB data boost with iD

This deal is incredibly exciting for those trying to get the S10 on a budget. iD is a Carphone Warehouse-owned network, renowned for cheap contracts with low data. But if you pre-order your S10 from iD you will be given a free 50GB data boost. That means that whenever you run out of data, your data boost will kick in and carry you through to the end of the month (or until the 50GB pot is empty). So if you're on a 1GB contract you essentially end up with an average 3GB data each month.

£1,000 Curry's PC World Gift card competition

If you pre-order the S10 Plus from Mobiles.co.uk you will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a £1,000 Currys PC World voucher. This offer only applies to contracts so unfortunately SIM-free fans out there are missing out. The winner will be announced on March 8 and contacted by email.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus handset: how much does it cost SIM-free?

Brace yourself because this won't be an easy ride. If you're looking to get the S10 Plus you should expect to pay £899 upfront for a SIM-free model. Now that isn't exactly cheap but if you want to go all out on your S10 Plus, Samsung has released a number of memory sizes. These go all the way up to a slightly mind blowing 1TB for £1399. We can't really imagine anyone needing that much memory but the option is there!

We know those prices aren't exactly comforting but there's a few caveats that make the cost slightly more reassuring. Firstly, you are paying for what is effectively Samsung's biggest, most impressive device so you're money is being well spent. Secondly, Samsung is offering a trade-in scheme, cutting money off the SIM-free price by swapping your old phone. And thirdly, Samsung has also released the Galaxy S10e, a much more budget S10 model.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review in brief costly, but oh so very impressive SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3040 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 175g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512/1000GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4100mAh Reasons to Buy Massive infinity-O display responsive in-screen fingerprint scanner Triple cameras Reasons to Avoid Very expensive

The S10 Plus has a lot in common with the iPhone XS Max. They both carry some pretty costly price tags, but they really are the best of the best when it comes to the phone world.

Samsung really pushed the boat out with the new S10 series, removing bezels, adding a hole punch camera and throwing in three cameras. The S10 Plus is the fully formed version of this, having the biggest battery of the series, the strongest processor, the biggest screen but with all of that, the biggest price tag. If you want the best Samsung has, here it is.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review