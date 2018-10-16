The best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals to pre-order now

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro could just be one of the best phones in the world. Yup, this is a serious spec-sporting handset that even packs in a world first, all while keeping the price competitive with its peers. There's a stunning camera, under-screen fingerprint reader and reverse wireless charging. Huawei's attack on the flagship phone scene is certainly being sustained, and we'll make sure you get the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals to pre-order in time for the October 26 release date.

The Mate 20 Pro is a bit of a stunner with a 6.39-inch OLED display sporting a QHD+ resolution and a slightly larger dewdrop notch than the Mate 20 thanks to a 3D facial scanning sensor. This is all powered by the latest 7nm Kirin 980 CPU backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei has been cleaning up in 2018 with the likes of its P20 Pro and more, as featured on our best phone deals page. Now that Black Friday and Christmas are approaching it could be a great time to get a superb handset with a slightly lower price tag.

This is a top-end price for Huawei but you can see why. Take a look at TechRadar's custom-made price comparison below to see what today's best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals are.

Unlocked Huawei Mate 20 Pro SIM-free deals

We've included our price comparison below for unlocked SIM-free Huawei Mate 20 Pro handsets in case you want to buy one upfront, but don't expect any retailers to undercut that lofty £899 RRP too much in the first few weeks after release or during the pre-order phase.

But if you do have the cash to spend, then a little bit of quick maths (you know you love maths) could help you to save over going for a contract. That's because there are always some excellent SIM only deals knocking around that you can combine with the handset. So double check what the lowest overall cost over two years could be before you settle.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review in brief

Placing Huawei at the front of phone advancements

Screen size: 6.39-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | Rear camera: 40MP | OS: Android 9 Pie | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4200mAh | Weight: 189h

In-display fingerprint scanner

Reverse wireless charging

Stunning camera

No headphone jack

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a stunning handset that pushes new tech into our pockets and frankly leaves the likes of Samsung, Apple and Google still wanting for innovation.

Much like the P20 Pro, the Mate 20 Pro also offers a staggering triple sensor main camera on the rear of the phone, but now in a 2x2 grid layout and an ultra-wide sensor instead of that monochrome one, to help with zoom and close-up shots.



This also now comes with that new 7nm processor making it super fast to quickly recognise fingerprints using the in-screen sensor. But the reverse wireless charging is a really stand-out feature that lets you wirelessly charge your earbuds, for example, from your phone's huge 4,200mAh battery.

Read TechRadar's full Huawei Mate 20 Pro review