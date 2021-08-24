These Nintendo Switch deals at Currys include a game for half price

Any exciting Nintendo Switch deals have been hard to find over the last few weeks. That's all changed now, though, as Currys has just swooped in with a number of great value bundles featuring many top games at up to 50% off.

The cheapest deal of the lot is a Nintendo Switch with Minecraft for £289 – that's a small drop from its usual price of £299.99. We have seen this bundle available for £279.99 in the past but this is still a good price considering the complete lack of Nintendo Switch deals in recent weeks.

However, the best value deals include a Nintendo Switch console and a top first-party game for £299. Choices include lifestyle sim Animal Crossing New Horizons, multiplayer racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and RPG remake The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

All of these are easily some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy and we don't tend to see them much below £40. If the Switch would usually cost £279.99 by itself, then, you're essentially getting a game for just £20 in these bundles. That makes them some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen for some time.

Lastly, if you're looking for the biggest saving, then you'll want to check out this Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure for £314. There's currently a saving of over £20 on this bundle, which is a healthy price cut when the Ring Fit Adventure price is usually around £70.

For those who aren't interested in placing Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order for later this year then these are the best Nintendo Switch deals you can find right now. Chances are we won't see anything better offers on the Nintendo Switch until Black Friday in November.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Minecraft: £299.99 £289 at Currys

Save £9.99 – This Nintendo Switch bundle has previously been available for the console's original £279 RRP. Some offers have be pulled back, though, so the price has jumped up to £289. It's still excellent value when you consider you're saving £10 on the price of the game.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Save £19.99 – This Nintendo Switch bundle including a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons is our top pick. For just £299 you get one of the console's biggest games in the last couple of years at a rare and significant discount.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Save £19.99 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a multi-million seller even when it's at full price, so it's another Switch game that rarely gets a reduction. With that in mind, we'll take a saving of £20 on one of the biggest games available on the console. You can't get much better when it comes to building your Switch library.

Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: £299 at Currys

For anyone who missed it on the Nintendo Wii, this Nintendo Switch bundle will net you a console and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £20. The remake of the divisive RPG only launched in July so this is a great price for it already.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon Sword: £299 at Currys

Two mainline Pokémon games are available for Nintendo Switch. This is the first and it comes with a generous £20 saving when bought in one of the new bundles at Currys.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon Shield: £299 at Currys

On the flip side, here's the Nintendo Switch deal that comes with Pokémon Shield – the counterpart to Pokémon Sword on Nintendo Switch. Again, this bundle offers a £20 saving, so you just need to decide which Pokémon game you'd prefer.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Golf Super Rush: £299 at Currys

Mario Golf Super Rush is the latest and most frantic entry in the over-the-top golfing game for Nintendo Switch. New games rarely get reduced so early, so getting £20 off Super Rush as part of this bundle is an excellent deal.

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 may be almost two years old but it hasn't be reduced below £35 yet. Classic Nintendo. A drop to £20, when bought in this latest batch of Nintendo Switch deals at Currys, is a great price for the ghostly adventure.

Nintendo Switch | Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games will allow you to go faster, leap higher and be stronger even though the flame has been extinguished for Tokyo 2020. Olympics-themed products are expected to crash in price over the coming months so this is likely the worst value bundle, but it's still a great price for a fun party game.

Nintendo Switch | Ring Fit Adventure: £335.99 £314 at Currys

Ring Fit Adventure has been hard to find in the past as the world jumped on the home fitness craze. Now it's more widely available, though, you can save over £20 on both the accessory and a Nintendo Switch console right now. The peripheral is usually worth £69.99 alone, so this is a great way to get it for cheap.

More Nintendo Switch deals

If none of the bundles above feature the Nintendo Switch game you're after then you can check below for even more Nintendo Switch deals that are currently available.

While you wait for your console to arrive, why not peruse our guides to find more cheap Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices. Meanwhile, if you'd prefer the smaller handheld only console, you can browse all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals instead.