UK will get HP IQ800 Touchscreen

It appears that the UK will get a slightly different flavour of the Hewlett Packard IQ800 touchscreen range, with a press release announcing that the IQ800 (rather than the IQ816 or IQ804 in the US) will be arriving in November.

The United States announced two slightly different versions in the series for an October launch – but the UK is currently just getting the one touchscreen, according to the release.

Mystery?

We can't wrap up exactly which version the UK will get or even if it's a third version, but it will be branded as IQ800 and boast the 25.5-inch, 1900 x 1200 res screen.

Of course, like any self-respecting media PC you can tick the boxes for Blu-ray drive, hardware-encoded TV tuner, and optional wall mount kit.

But the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce 9600M GS HD graphics card and the Intel Core 2 duo means that it won't be too slack in the games department either.

The HP IQ800 will be available in early November with an estimated and not thrifty price of £1499.