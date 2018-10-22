HP updates its portable Sprocket printer with a new design and better connectivity

HP has updated its pocket-friendly Sprocket printer with a new model called the HP Sprocket New Edition. While HP scores no points on originality as far as the name is concerned, the updated version has a few features that make it easier to use.

The palm-sized printer that allows users to print 2x3-inch photos can now be used by multiple people simultaneously through three simple steps: connect, select and print. The LED light on the Sprocket New Edition flashes a different color for prints from a user's phone to identify who is using the printer.

HP has also updated the look of the printer, with the New Edition coming in a soft-touch finish and three new colors: Luna Pearl, Noir, and Blush. HP says printers are now sharper, with "more visible detail and deeper colors".

If you want to know where your masterpiece stands in the line for being printed, you can point your phone at the printer to see an augmented reality print queue via the HP Sprocket App.

The Sprocket New Edition is priced at £109 / $129.99 with 10 sheets of photo paper; Australian pricing and availability is to be confirmed. For a limited time, customers in the UK can use an e-voucher to save 50% off the RRP.