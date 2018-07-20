Best mirrorless camera 2018: 10 top models to suit every budget

If you want to find out what's the best mirrorless camera, you've come to the right place. Mirrorless cameras have become hugely popular in recent years. This is thanks to the fact that they keep the big sensors and interchangeable lenses of DSLR cameras, but ditch the internal mirror mechanism. This then allows camera manufacturers to produce smaller and lighter, and often simpler cameras.

You'll find that mirrorless cameras are also known as compact system cameras (or CSCs for short), and there's now never been more choice, with a model to suit everyone and budget, from complete beginner to the experienced pro.

From simple to use entry-level models to sophisticated full-frame monsters that rival the very best DSLRs, there's bound to be a camera to suit your photographic needs.

Below you'll find the best mirrorless cameras available right now, but lets take a closer look at mirrorless cameras in a little more detail.

Is a mirrorless camera better than a DSLR then? There are still quite a few pros and cons to both designs, so if you want to find out more, read this: Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences

Some mirrorless cameras have a compact, rectangular body, some are styled like DSLRs with a 'pentaprism' on the top – though this houses an electronic viewfinder rather than the optical viewfinder you get with a DSLR.

Be aware, too, that most cheaper mirrorless cameras don't come with viewfinders at all – instead, you compose the photo on the rear screen, just as you do with a compact camera or a smartphone. (If you're still not sure what kind of camera you need, read our easy to follow guide: What camera should I buy?)

What is the best mirrorless camera?

No two photographers are exactly the same – we're all looking for slightly different things from are photography. Some us might want a better camera than the one built into our smartphone, while others will want a high-end camera that has a range of creative controls and advanced features, so we've ranked the 10 best mirrorless cameras you can buy right now based not just on specs, handling and performance, but size, simplicity and value for money too.

1. Sony Alpha A7 III

No longer the poor relation

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

693-point AF system

10fps burst shooting

Limited touchscreen control

Slight 'tearing' in EVF

The Alpha A7 III may sit on the bottom rung of Sony's full-frame mirrorless camera range, but it should no longer be seen as the poor relation to its pricier siblings. This is a brilliant choice for the enthusiast photographer or pro, and when you look at the specification, it's easy to see why. Sony has taken some of the best bits from its flagship Alpha A9 and A7R III cameras, and distilled them into a single camera that offers a fantastic mix of performance and image quality. The full-frame 24.2MP sensor is excellent in a range of lighting conditions, while the advanced 693-point AF and 10fps burst shooting should mean you'll never miss another shot. For the price, there's nothing that can touch it.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A7 III review

2. Sony Alpha A7R III

Sony's megapixel monster gets a performance boost

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 42.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,440,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

10fps at 42.2MP

Fast AF performance

Limited touchscreen control

Battery life could still be better

Like the look of the A7 III but want even more pixels? Step forward the 42.2MP Alpha A7R III. It has to be one of the most complete and versatile cameras available today. With a brilliant full-frame 42.2MP sensor, the Alpha A7R III is supported by an advanced 399-point AF system and 10fps burst shooting. Like the Nikon D850 DSLR, you no longer have to sacrifice performance for resolution or vice versa. There's also Sony's excellent 4K video tech inside as well and a

This is a camera that would be equally at home perched on a mountain as in a studio or on the sidelines of a football match.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A7R III review

3. Fujifilm X-T2

A stunning camera perfect for enthusiast photographers

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Polished handling

Fast autofocus

No touchscreen

Not much else

Fujifilm's update to the X-T1 may look similar at first glance, but there have been some big improvements and perhaps the biggest of all is the autofocus system. It's a huge leap forward compared with the system found in the X-T1, with AF tracking of moving subjects now much more precise and swift, while the level of sophistication and customisation is impressive too. Add in 8 frames per second burst shooting, a clever double-hinged rear display, bright EVF, Fujifilm's excellent 24.3MP X Trans III CMOS sensor and plenty of body mounted controls that's all wrapped-up in a tactile body, and you're left with a brilliant camera. If you want something a larger, especially if you want to use larger lenses, take a look at the X-H1. A very good camera, but we still think the X-T2 is the better all-round option.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T2 review

4. Panasonic Lumix G9

Meet the photographer-focused Lumix GH5

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 60fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/advanced

6.5-stop image stabilization

Up to 60fps burst shooting

ISO range could be broader

Battery level not as a percentage

Aimed at enthusiast and semi-professional photographers, the Lumix G9 is certainly very competitively priced; you get a lot of camera for your money. Some might view the smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor as a bit of a compromise, but the pay-off is a compact and well-balanced system, and we were thoroughly impressed when we paired the G9 with the 200mm f/2.8 telephoto prime. Throw in 60fps shooting, polished handling and a wealth of advanced features and the Lumix G9 is a brilliant all-round mirrorless camera. Not to mention Panasonic's best mirrorless camera to date.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix G9 review

5. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

The brilliant E-M10 Mark III is a little powerhouse of a camera

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle display, 1,037,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Compact size, lenses too

Excellent viewfinder

Smaller sensor than some

Focus tracking could be better

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III might not be a massive leap forward over the Mark II, with much of the camera's specification remaining the same. However, Olympus has refined and tweaked one of our favorite mirrorless cameras to make it an even more tempting proposition for new users and enthusiasts alike. Some will criticise the smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor format (roughly half the area of APS-C) but the effect on image quality is minor and it means that the lenses are as compact and lightweight as the camera itself. Sporting a 5-axis image stabilization system, decent electronic viewfinder, an impressive 8.6fps burst shooting speed and 4K video, it's no toy – the E-M10 Mark III is a properly powerful camera.

Read our in-depth Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III review

6. Fujifilm X-T20

All the good bits of the X-T2 in a more affordable body

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Excellent build and design

Rich and detailed images

Limited touchscreen control

EVF magnification

Like the look of the X-T2 at the top of our list, but don't quite want to shell out that much for it? Fuji has the answer in the shape of the X-T20, which manages to distill many of the key features of the X-T2 including the excellent 24.3MP sensor and advanced AF system, but into a slightly more compact and affordable camera. The X-T20 feels very similar to its bigger brother in terms of build quality, while the tactile controls and polished handling make it a very satisfying camera to shoot with. The X-T20 will certainly hit the sweet spot for many photographers. If you like the look of the X-T20, but want something a little more compact, take a look at the X-E3. Sharing virtually the same specification, it has a more compact design.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T20 review

7. Sony Alpha A9

Taking the fight to Canon and Nikon

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,440,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Blistering performance

Highly effective AF system

Limited touchscreen control

No XQD card slots

The Alpha A9 doesn't fail to impress. The AF system Sony has blessed its flagship camera with is not only incredibly quick, the tracking performance needs to be seen to be believed. Partner that with incredibly fast 20fps burst shooting, and a large and bright EVF that doesn't blackout when you're shooting, and you've got a camera that can mix it with the best that Canon and Nikon have to offer when it comes to shooting action.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A9 review

8. Panasonic Lumix GH5S

One uncompromising video tool

Sensor size: Micro Four Third | Resolution: 10.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.2-inch display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 12fps | Maximum video resolution: 4K | User level: Expert

Multi-aspect sensor design

Brilliant pro-spec video features

Absence of IS not for everyone

Battery life could be better

The Lumix GH5S is the latest in the line of Panasonic's top-of-the-range GH series of mirrorless cameras, which over the years have carved out a niche for themselves among videographers thanks to their breadth of movie-making features. While it can shoot stills quite happily (although at a pretty limited 10.2MP resolution), this should be seen first and foremost as a video camera – if you want to do both you've got the Lumix GH5 to fill that brief. While the absence of built-in image stabilization might be a disappointment for some, that issue aside the breadth of video features is incredibly impressive. It's certainly the best 4K camera out there before you start considering dedicated professional video cameras.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix GH5S review

9. Sony Alpha A6500

Forget any worries about slow focusing with this little beaut

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,600 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Very capable autofocusing system

Excellent electronic viewfinder

No headphone port

Tilting rather than vari-angle screen

You don't have to go full-frame to get the benefit of Sony's great camera technology and this APS-C format model makes a great choice for enthusiasts looking for an alternative to big, heavy DSLR. One of the challenges for CSC manufacturers has been to make their autofocus systems as good as the ones in DSLRs. The A6500's comes very close, especially in bright light; it's able to track moving subjects around the frame and as they move towards or away from the camera. There's also an excellent electronic viewfinder that makes it easy to see when the subject is sharp and correctly exposed. Image quality is very high and there's built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity to allow to share images via a connected smartphone.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A6500 review

10. Panasonic Lumix G80 / G85

Big features squeezed into a small body

Sensor size: Micro Four Third | Resolution: 16MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 9fps | Maximum video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Excellent EVF and touchscreen

Great 4K video

Only 16MP resolution

Interface could be better

While not quite perfect, the Lumix G80’s (known as the Lumix G85 in the US) feature set and performance make it one of the most compelling mid-range mirrorless propositions around. Autofocus is very good, whether you’re using it for static or moving subjects, and processing speeds are fast, while the image stabilisation system is very effective whether you’re recording stills or movies. Image quality is generally very good, with the removal of the low-pass filter making a positive difference overall, and this is matched by strong 4K video quality, with plenty of video-related options. Together with a great EVF and LCD partnership, plenty of options over customisation and a broad range of compatible lenses, the G80 is a smash on a number of levels.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix G80 / G85 review