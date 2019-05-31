The cheapest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL unlocked SIM-free prices in June 2019

Google Pixel 3a Fact File Release date: May 2019

Launch price: $399 / £399

Platform: Android 9.0 Oreo

Storage: 64GB

Cameras: 12.2MP / 8MP

Screen: 1080x2220

Battery: 3000mAh

Colours: Purple-ish, Just Black, Clearly White



Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 3a review

Combining high-end camera quality with affordable pricing, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are here to dominate the mid-range phone market.

Where the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL have cost a high-end price tag since their release, this new offer from Google has dropped the SIM-free price down to $399/£399.

While it doesn't quite have the Pixel 3's market leading camera, it still holds up as one of the best snappers out there. Combine that with the return of the headphone jack, a strong 3000mAh battery and decent processor and this is one of the best phones you can get for under £400.

And it gets better in the UK, until June 4 buying this phone from selected retailers will gain you a free Acer Chromebook (worth £199). Other retailers are offering other benefits such as Google Home Hubs or vouchers.

For those in the US, buy through Best Buy and you can get a free $100 gift card with your order, giving the phone an effective price of just $299

Below you will find the best prices currently available on the Google Pixel 3a SIM-free. Due to its low price point, this could be the perfect opportunity to pair this device with a cheap SIM only deal and have an overall cheap phone contract.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL unlocked / SIM free prices: