The cheapest Huawei P20 Pro unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Huawei P20 Pro Fact File Release date: April 2018

Launch price: £799

Platform: Android 8.1

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

Screen: 6.1-inch, full HD

Battery: 4000mAh

Colours: Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold

Read TechRadar's Huawei P20 Pro review

The Huawei P20 Pro is the best handset from the Chinese firm to date, with a fantastic two-tone color option and an industry-leading triple camera setup on the rear.

Combine the megapixel ratings of the three rear snappers along with the 24MP front facing camera and you're looking at a total of 92MP on this handset - this is a serious cameraphone with plenty of power and a huge screen to boot.

There's a wide range of contract Huawei P20 Pro deals to be had, but going SIM-free means you're not tied down to a lengthy contract giving you more flexibility and in the long run, saving you money.

You can pair the P20 Pro with one of the best SIM only deals, giving you loads of data and calls for very little money per month, and less commitment overall with rolling 30-day and 12-month deals available.

Our comparison table below will tell you who's stocking unlocked Huawei P20 Pros and the best prices you can get them for. If you see the prices and decide to break down the cost on contract after all, then you can follow the below links to get the very best Huawei P20 Pro deals where ever you are.

Today's cheapest Huawei P20 Pro unlocked / SIM free prices: