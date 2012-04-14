D-Link DHP-1565 Wireless N PowerLine Gigabit Router review

Most new routers such as the D-Link DHP-1565 announce that they're going to expand your home network via the wonders of the 802.11n or Wireless N protocol, which enables a much faster, reliable and stronger - and therefore wider reaching - wireless signal.

Wireless N still has a few problems, though. To begin with, if your devices aren't Wireless N compatible, like this router, a USB adaptor is needed. If an adaptor isn't available then you're not going to get the most from 802.11n.

A good solution to such problems is to invest in a Powerline networking kit, which uses your home's electric ring main to carry network traffic. This too requires adaptors so the fact that the D-Link comes with a built-in adaptor is a nice addition.

It does mean that you need to buy a standalone adaptor for the other end, but it's a cheaper option than having to buy two.

A USB port - missing from the Trendnet TEW-692GR Dual Band Wireless Router - is also present and correct here.

As we've come to expect from D-Link, the setup process was quick and simple. The USB-sharing is achieved through a program called SharePort Plus, which can quickly map a USB drive as a network drive, but we found it a little flaky during tests.

As for our benchmarks, over a wireless network between two PCs, a 20MB file was transferred from one PC to the other at a speed of 4.88Mbps. A 2GB file took 59.87 minutes to transfer at a rate of 4.45Mbps. Over Powerline (with a D-Link DHP-306AV adaptor that's sold separately) speeds reached 42.26Mbps.

The range of the wireless network was good, but without an external antennae the range isn't as far-reaching as commonly with one.