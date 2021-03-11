NordVPN for Netflix: does it work, how good is it and where to start

As one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, Netflix is home to a large variety of TV shows, documentaries, movies, originals, and more. What’s more, new streaming content is always appearing on Netflix.

But the unfortunate reality is that many TV shows and movies on Netflix are only available in specific regions of the world, whether it’s Parks and Recreation on Netflix US, Captain America: Civil War on Netflix Canada, Only Fools and Horses on Netflix UK, or The 400 Blows on Netflix France. That's why you may have heard good things about using NordVPN for Netflix.

However, using a VPN will let you bypass geo-restrictions so you can access streaming content that isn’t available where you live. That's really handy if you're away on business or your holidays and find that you can't watch the shows and movies you'd normally be able to see back at home.

But how does this work, how do you get started, and is using NordVPN for Netflix any good for unblocking the content you want to see? Read on to find out.

What can I do with NordVPN for Netflix?

One of the key benefits of using a VPN service is being able to unblock geo-restricted streaming platforms and content irrespective of your location. Because NordVPN offers more than 5,000 servers in around 60 countries across the world, it'll allow you to access a wide range of international Netflix libraries.

All you need to do is connect to a NordVPN server in the country where you want to access Netflix. This will be very useful if you travel abroad and want to watch Netflix content in that country, or if there’s a specific TV show or movie on Netflix that isn’t available in your region.

In addition to getting around geo-restrictions, you can also use NordVPN to prevent bandwidth throttling and DDoS attacks. These are issues that can affect the overall performance of streaming on Netflix (and also makes Nord a great gaming VPN). So, you shouldn’t experience as much buffering on Netflix and will be able to enjoy a better streaming experience overall as a NordVPN user.

NordVPN for Netflix: does it work?

For many VPN users, their main aim is to circumvent geo-restrictions to access more TV shows, documentaries, movies, and sports on major streaming platforms like Netflix. NordVPN is one of the streaming VPNs on the market, and naturally, it works well with Netflix.

When we tested the service for our NordVPN review, we had no problems accessing Netflix. In fact, we were able to access the Netflix libraries of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and lots of other nations globally. Furthermore, all the NordVPN servers we tested allowed us to access Netflix.

If you try accessing Netflix in a specific country via NordVPN and run into any issues, you’ll find plenty of streaming guides on NordVPN’s official website. It also offers 24/7 customer support, so you can get the help you need to unblock Netflix in any part of the world right around the clock. What’s also worth mentioning is that the provider’s NordLynx protocol is capable of very fast speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

Is using NordVPN for Netflix legal?

In most parts of the world, VPN services are entirely legal. But in countries that have strict censorship laws, such as China and Russia, the use of VPNs is against the law. However, on the whole, the vast majority of countries do not have laws prohibiting their citizens from using VPNs for accessing Netflix.

While VPNs are perfectly legal across large parts of the world, content providers like Netflix typically take a strict stance on these services. Using a VPN service for accessing Netflix is against its terms and conditions, as stated below:

“You also agree not to circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Netflix service; use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Netflix service... We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service.”

As such, Netflix continues to clamp down on the use of VPN services. But generally speaking, top providers like NordVPN consistently allow users to access Netflix and are always offering new streaming-friendly VPN servers. So, you should never be unable to access Netflix via NordVPN.

How to use NordVPN for Netflix

To use NordVPN for Netflix, you’ll first need to sign up for a NordVPN subscription, download the official NordVPN app for the device on which you want to watch Netflix, log into your NordVPN account, connect to a VPN server in the country whose Netflix library you’d like to access, and finally fire up Netflix.

So, if you want to watch Netflix on your iPad, you’ll need to download the NordVPN iOS app. And should you wish to access Netflix US, you’ll need to connect to a NordVPN located in America. Again, if you experience any problems using NordVPN for Netflix, you can find relevant information on NordVPN’s help page or via its 24/7 live chat facility.