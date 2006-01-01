HP 422 review

It's a camera and printer combo for a bargain £150... what more do you need?

Out of all the printers in our test, this package from HP easily offers the most value for money. For just £150, you get an above-average printer with a battery, and a 5.2-megapixel digital camera.

The whole unit is very portable, with a handle, a small footprint and remarkable ease of use. Printing is one click from any photo being viewed, and the software is simple to scroll through and full of useful advice.

The camera has a dock connecting port on its underbelly and slides effortlessly into the printer. When docked, the camera's LCD enables you to scroll through your pictures and either trim them or make minor adjustments to colour ratios. The larger buttons can be used to make the scrolling commands, rather than fiddling with the controls on the back of the camera. Nothing too technical can be done to the images, but there's enough technology to make you look like a pro in front of the children.

Prints stroll out in 1 minute and 40 seconds; this isn't fast , but it's still faster than a trip to a one-hour photo developer by a long chalk.

Drawbacks are few when you consider what you get for your money, but one inconvenience is the lack of memory slots. There is, however, a USB port, so nearly all modern digital cameras will print out through the 422 using this connection.

Another drawback is the paper HP supplies - but the HP 422 printed well from all the paper we tried. For great results we favoured using Canon or Epson paper on this printer.

The cartridge, as with the other HP in the test, is very simple to replace, too.

This is an easy-to-use and competent family camera set, which will give you good prints at an affordable price.