Macally IceShell review

If you're worried about scratching or denting your MacBook, this will help

If you want to keep your 13-inch aluminium MacBook safe from damage, but don't want to spoil its aesthetics, you could do worse than an IceShell.

This two-piece clear plastic case is designed to take the knocks and scratches, so your Mac stays in pristine condition.

There are openings that enable you to use the sensors, in/out ports and optical drive, plus there's ventilation space to stop your MacBook getting too hot. It's easy to fit and doesn't bulk up your notebook too much.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview