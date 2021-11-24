The PlayStation Plus lineup for December 2021 may have leaked

It looks like the PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 may have leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement.

As reported by VGC, the leak comes from the forum Dealabs. According to Dealabs user, Billbill-Kun, the three games that PS Plus subscribers could be getting as part of their subscription in December are the Challenger Edition of Godfall for PS4 and PS5, alongside Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell for PS4. It looks like the Challenger Edition of Godfall could be a new edition of the game so, as yet, it’s unclear what it might include.

It’s worth pointing out, of course, that as this lineup comes by way of a leak rather than PlayStation itself, you should probably take it with a pinch of salt. However, Dealabs user Billbill-Kun is building a pretty strong track record, having accurately leaked the PS Plus lineups for September, October and November. That’s not to mention December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles. At this point, colanders are taking notes.

We’re getting close to the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of days before Sony posts an official list, making it absolutely certain what the games for next month will be.

In the meantime, November’s lineup is still available. It was a pretty generous month, with Knockout City and First Class Trouble on PS5 and PS4, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on PS4 and a trio of bonus PSVR games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Analysis: A good time to get a PS Plus subscription

In addition to granting PlayStation players access to online play, each month PS Plus gives subscribers a selection of free games to add to their PlayStation library.

If this potential lineup of games has you thinking it might be time to consider a PS Plus subscription or your current subscription is about to run out and you don't want to lose access to the games you've already gotten from the service, then right now is actually a pretty good time to be buying one.

With the Black Friday 2021 sales currently underway, there are good deals to be had on PlayStation Plus memberships. Your best bet is going for the full 12-month membership. Generally, 12 month memberships offer the best value and picking one up means you don’t need to worry about renewing it again for another full year. Not only that, you get the added bonus of your renewal period cropping up again during the Black Friday period, so you’ll probably be able to get yourself another good deal.

We’re tracking the best Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals on TechRadar through the sale period to help keep you right.