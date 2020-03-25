Pick up Uncharted 4 for free with PS Plus' free games for April

PS Plus' free games for April have been leaked and they're not to be missed. PS Plus subscribers will be able to pick up Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 for free in April.

While PlayStation hasn't officially announced PS Plus' April offering, the trailer announcing what will be up for grabs went live early - before being made private again. So we expect the official trailer to drop soon.

It's a fantastic offering from Sony, especially considering Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 is one of the best PS4 games out there. The action-adventure rounds off intrepid explorer Nathan Drake's adventure in spectacular fashion and will keep you enthralled for hours on end. It will also be a welcome addition for those who picked up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in Sony's January PS Plus offering and want to complete their collection.

But Uncharted 4 isn't the only fantastic PS4 game Sony is offering this month. Dirt Rally 2.0 is also available to pick up for free – highly welcome news for the motorheads among us. Codemaster's rally racing game utilizes real driving physics to give you an immersive – and filthy – racing experience.

Not a fan of either title? It's worth picking them up anyway – they're free after all!

We're expecting PS Plus' April offering to go live on April 7 and be available until next month.

It's worth remembering that these games are only free to download and play while you have an active PS Plus subscription. Need to renew yours? Here are the best 12 month PS Plus prices in your region right now: