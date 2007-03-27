HP goes green, cuts 20% of energy use

By Peripherals  

By end of decade, HP wants levels to be as they were in 2005

HP is to cut energy use both in its products and at its offices and plants

Computer maker HP hopes to slash its energy usage by a fifth by 2010, it said today. The computer firm is pledging a 20 per cent reduction in energy use, both in the products it makes and internally at the company.

HP is to develop more energy-efficient servers and printers, aiming to cut server power consumption by 50 per cent and printer power consumption by 30 per cent - reducing them to 2005 levels - by 2010. Internal energy use at plants and offices will be cut by 15 percent, to levels similar to 2006, the company said in a statement .

HP's competitors - including Dell, IBM and Sun - have announced similar green programs. Sun is looking to cut internal energy use by 20 per cent, while IBM has set a 7 per cent reduction target for greenhouse gases. Dell recently launched a program encouraging customers to plant a tree when buying a new PC.

See more Peripherals news