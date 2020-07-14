How to watch Brave New World: stream the new Peacock TV show online from anywhere

First released in 1932, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World is a literary classic rivalled only by George Orwell's 1984 as the greatest dystopia of all-time. It's also proven notoriously hard to bring to the screen, with legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott among those to have shelved projects based on the book. Now though, the novel has gotten its most promising dramatization yet in the form of a new nine-part Peacock TV show. Here's how to watch Brave New World online from anywhere in the world today.

As originally imagined, Brave New World is set in a future London and the year is 632 AF (After Ford) in World State speak, or 2540 in the Gregorian calendar. It's 'After Ford' because Henry Ford's revolutionary 1913 assembly line principles have been applied to all humankind and citizens are engineered in 'hatcheries' and 'conditioning centers' to fill predetermined roles in a five-tier caste system.

With this as its premise, the Brave New World TV show is a decidedly modern take on Huxley's magnum opus, featuring both updated humor - New Londoners delight in watching a re-enactment of a Black Friday stampede at an amusement park - and casting.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as John the Savage, the cast also includes Demi Moore as Linda, Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as Bernard Marx, Jessica Brown Findlay (Downtown Abbey) as Lenina Crowne, and Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax) as gender- and race-swapped World State Controller, Mustafa Mond.

As in the novel, the series sees the World State government manage dissent largely by doling out an unlimited, free supply of the drug soma, and actively promoting casual sex amongst its citizens. The latter aspect of Huxley's vision is being brought up-to-speed by noted intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien, who made a splash for her crucial role in Normal People, while the show's executive producer David Wiener is known his work on Fear The Walking Dead.

For its part, Peacock is the all-new streaming service from NBC, launched on July 15. Brave New World is its headline exclusive - and it's actually NBC's second stab at bringing Brave New World to life, following a 1998 movie starring Leonard Nimoy and Peter Gallagher. We can now safely banish that to the great made-for-TV trash can in the sky, though - here's how to watch Brave New World online and stream Peacock from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brave New World in the US

Brave New World is the flagship launch title for Peacock - and its first Peacock Originals series - with all nine episodes now available to watch online. Like many streaming services, Peacock drops new shows in the early hours of the morning (around 3am ET, we're given to understand) on their release date, so you can binge all nine hours of Brave New World from Wednesday - or watch it at a more considered pace, just like it was on linear TV. While Peacock offers a free tier with lots of great content, exclusives like Brave New World are only available with its Peacock Premium package. This normally costs just $4.99 a month or - for a limited time - $29.99 a year (normally $49.99). Many Xfinity customers are entitled to it for free, though - and there's also a third option, Premium Plus, that's completely ad-free (normally $99.99 a year). Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. The final list isn't confirmed, but we understand it'll be available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops as well as being compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Brave New World's UK release date is confirmed as 2020 on Sky One - though anything more specific isn't yet available. When it goes land on Sky, the broadcaster's Now TV streaming sibling means you'll also be able to watch Brave New World in the UK without a fancy pay TV package. The Now TV Entertainment Pass is the one to look out for and, with a FREE 7-day trial on offer, you could even check it out in advance to see if it's right for you. In the UK from a country where Brave New World is already available? Simply grab ExpressVPN at 49% off and follow the instructions above to stream the show as you would at home.

Brave New World is coming to Canada in 2020 - but unfortunately, you'll have to largely use your imagination thereafter. It's confirmed to be launching on one of Corrus Entertainment's channels, with the smart money on Showcase. The release date is currently pegged for "fall 2020" but we'll let you know further details as soon as they become available.