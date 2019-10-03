Walmart has the all-new 10.2-inch Apple iPad already on sale

Apple unveiled its newest iPad just last month, and you can already find a price cut on the tablet at Walmart. You can get the 2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $399.99. That's a $30 discount for the tablet that's available for pre-order and will ship on Friday, October 4.



The all-new Apple iPad packs 2GB of RAM, the powerful A10 Fusion chip, and comes with either 32GB or 128GB of storage. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is now able to support a full-size smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This specific pre-order deal is for the 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage, which is great for storing movies and downloading extra apps and games. The 2018 iPad is currently on sale at Walmart for $379, which makes the $399 price tag on the 2019 version extremely appealing. This is a fantastic deal for a brand-new iPad, and it might be your last chance before Black Friday to score a discount on the best-selling tablet.

If you're looking for deals on older model iPads, Walmart has the 2018 iPad with 32GB of storage on sale for $249, and the 2018 iPad with 128GB of storage on sale for $379.

Walmart iPad deals:

