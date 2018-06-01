This £15 per month Galaxy S9 deal isn't even our favourite you can get at the moment

When will the madness stop? The Carphone Warehouse stable of online phone retailers clearly has something against the Samsung Galaxy S9 - because it wants to see the back of them. That means terrific Galaxy S9 deals for you at ridiculous prices.

The latest to come to market is this Samsung S9 deal from e2save costing a mere £15 per month when you spend £260 upfront for 1GB of data, unlimited texts and calls on the EE network. That equates to £620 over the course of the two year contract, which is actually less than paying for the SIM-free Galaxy S9 handset outright.

And yet, the £15 per month tariff isn't even our favourite Galaxy S9 deal you can buy at the moment - in fact, it's not even in the top two. Nope, that honour goes to the following Vodafone tariffs from Mobiles.co.uk that we just can't get out of our heads. They're absolutely sublime, and just got even cheaper!

The best value Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S9 on Vodafone | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

We keep expecting this remarkable S9 deal to come to an end. But to the contrary, it just seems to keep getting better. Mobiles.co.uk just knocked another £65 off the upfront price, so now it's down to around £650 for the 24-month contract term. Extraordinary.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 on Vodafone | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Do you need more than 4GB of data? Then this S9 deal quadruples the last one's allowance and gives a very healthy 16GB. And although you have to pay more for the monthly bills, the upfront cost is £60 less. If we were pushed, we'd say this is the best value Galaxy S9 deal of the lot.

View Deal

Today's other best Galaxy S9 deals:

If you have an aversion to Vodafone, need more data for Netflix and downloading, or just want to get an idea of what other Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are available to buy, then you can dive straight in to TechRadar's S9 comparison chart below. The filters are really easy to use, so you can whittle down the perfect Samsung S9 deal for you...