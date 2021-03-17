Sony is giving you these 10 PS4 and PS5 games – for free

Sony is giving away a bunch of new titles for free starting on March 25 for its Play at Home 2021 event that began earlier this month with a free copy of Ratchet & Clank.

Now, Sony says it will give away another 10 games for PS4, PS5 and PlayStation VR, including the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

The first batch of free PS4 games up for grabs are Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica and The Witness, while PSVR owners can get copies of Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast from March 25 at 11pm EDT (8am PDT, 3am GMT) to April 22 at 11pm (8pm PDT, 3am GMT).

That said, the best offering won’t start until April: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available to download on both PS4 and PS5 on April 19 at 11pm EDT (8pm PDT, 4am BST) through May 14. It’s one of the best PS4 games, so it’s definitely worth marking your calendars now so you don’t miss it.

How do you claim the free games?

To download the games, all you need to do is go to their store pages on the PlayStation Store and hit download.

What's nice about the offer is that you don't need to be a PlayStation Plus member to take advantage of the Play at Home program – it's available to anyone or everyone with a PSN account. (This is different from PS Plus' monthly 'free' games, which are only accessible so long as you keep up your PS Plus subscription.)

That said, if you are a PlayStation Plus member with a PS5, you can access the PlayStation Plus Collection, which already has over a dozen PS4 classics to check out. Horizon Zero Dawn isn't among the mix, however, so this is a great opportunity to grab one of last generation's best games.

Via PlayStation Blog