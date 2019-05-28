Samsung's bargain A series is showing up the market with its incredibly affordable deals

In a world where the best mobile phone deals cost a small fortune, we always welcome new entries to the market that offer something both affordable and spec-heavy. With Samsung's latest A series, you get exactly that.

Samsung's latest collection of 'A' devices - the Samsung Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 - all landed with pricing you would expect for budget devices while maintaining Samsung's usual level of quality.

But as if they weren't already competitively priced, iD Mobile - a Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer and network - has brought forward some deals so cheap they make the rest of the market look like a pricing error.

The even better news? These offers from iD are completely exclusive to TechRadar readers. That means you can revel in impressively low monthly bills while boasting about it too. And you can even knock an extra tenner of the upfront price by entering the voucher code IDMOFF10 at the checkout.

You can see all of these offers below or check out our guide to the best Samsung phone deals to see just how much you're saving here.

These exclusive Samsung phone deals: