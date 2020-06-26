PS Plus deals offer 50% off your membership this weekend

You can save 50% on your PS Plus membership this weekend thanks to the latest deals from CDKeys. Whether you opt for the full 12 months or you're topping up with a three month subscription, you'll want to avoid those pesky auto-renewals with these cheap PS Plus deals.

A year of free games, online multiplayer and exclusive discounts comes in at just $30.19 right now, down from a $59.99 MSRP. Or, you can spend even less and grab a three month membership for $12.59. Either way you're getting a fantastic half price discount.

CDKeys regularly discounts these codes, but it's a little more rare to see both subscriptions for 50% off. We usually see these PS Plus deals sitting at between 40 and 47% off, and prices jump back up pretty quickly with popular demand so it's best to grab them while you can. If you've missed it, however, you can usually get a decent deal through this retailer, or you can always check the best PS Plus prices and sales as well.

Note that these codes will only work in the US.

PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $30.19 at CDKeys

12 months of online gaming, free titles, and exclusive discounts for 50% off? That's an excellent PS Plus deal saving you $30 on a full year of PlayStation highlights.

PS Plus 3 month membership | $25.19 $12.59 at CDKeys

If you're just topping up your subscription, or want a taster of what PS Plus has to offer, this three month membership may be better suited. You're still saving 50% here, with the final price coming to just $12.

