The best cheap laptop deals in March 2018: prices start under £130

A great cheap laptop deal can be hard to find with so many options on the net. That's where we come in. Our team of dedicated deal hunters are on the lookout every day to find the best laptop deals from the most reliable retailers on the net. So, for the best value cheap laptops, with genuine discounts over the trumped up fake 'deals' take a look below.

This week we've found a cheap laptop offer for under £130 for a 10-inch laptop at Amazon and a Google-friendly Chromebook for under £200. Looking for something more powerful? We have lots to show you here too with a fine selection of models with SSDs, plenty of RAM and powerful processors for well under £500 from some of the best laptop brands in the business. We've even found a powerful gaming laptop for under £550.

We're looking for great laptop prices all year round so you don't necessarily have to wait for the sales. We're always on the lookout for the best up-to-date laptop voucher codes too.

If you're after a cheap laptop for web browsing and other simple tasks, or you need a new laptop for school or work, or you simply need a really powerful laptop for as little money as possible, we have options for you.

At the top of the page you'll find our selection of the very latest and best cheap laptop deals of the week followed by a selection of popular quality laptops that retailers like to discount on a regular basis. Underneath those laptop deals you'll find our pick of the latest best laptops and the best available prices.

If you're from the States or Down Under, be sure to check out our selection of the top laptop deals in the US or in Australia in our always-updated guides.

Cheap laptop deals of the week

Trekstor Surfbook W1 laptop £129.96 at ebuyer

The price of this super cheap laptop is low enough from the off, but when you see it has a full HD screen too, it frankly shames so many manufacturers shipping laptops with sub-par screen. It's a 14-inch model too giving you even more for your buck. 2GB of RAM and a 32GB hard drive means it's only suitable for modest activities, but we can't argue with the price. Oh, and you get Bullguard Security (worth £50) with it for free too.

View Deal

Fusion 10.6-inch laptop £129.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off this tiny laptop. It won't be the fastest of machines with just 2GB of RAM, but if you're looking for a small model for casual use like web browsing, emails and a bit of work, then this could work for you. Surprisingly for such a low price you're also getting a Full HD 1080p screen, so this will be pretty good for movie content too.

View Deal

Linx 12X64/BUN 12.5-inch 2-in-1 Laptop £199 at AO

2-in-1 convertible laptop/tablet hybrids can be very handy if you're on the move a lot and don't want to carry a heavy laptop around all day. The cheap ones like this aren't particularly powerful or quick but if you need something to take notes on and do a bit of online research out of the house they're certainly worth a look. If portability isn't big on you're most wanted list, we'd stick with a regular laptop or maybe a Chromebook.

View Deal

ACER CB3-131 11.6-inch Chromebook £199.97 at Currys

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a respectable 9-hour battery life. Unlike most cheap Chromebooks at this price you're getting a healthy 4GB of RAM instead of the usual 2GB making it quite fast for the money. Shame about the small 16GB hard drive, but you can always expand with a portable drive or USB.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 A114-31 14-inch laptop £229.97 at Amazon

If you don't fancy one of the cheap Chromebooks around this price how about this Acer model that comes with Windows 10 instead? 4GB of RAM should be plenty for day-to-day activities but the 64GB of storage won't be great if you enjoy downloading lots of video and music content.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook C300SA £229.99 at Amazon

Chromebooks use the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at this price despite the small 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14-inch CB3-431 £249 at Amazon

It's not just the bling that caught our eye with this champagne gold Chromebook deal. Actually, it's mainly that, but this is actually quite a capable model too and a great price considering this is a larger 14-inch Chromebook and we usually only find great discounts on the 11-inch ones. This Chromebook deal comes with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage but should be fine for basic browsing, emails, document editing and streaming movie content. The silver version is on offer at just £214.99 though.

View Deal

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop £279.99 @ ebuyer

Lenovo is one of today's most respected brands and this is a solid performer for day-to-day tasks like email, browsing the net, watching videos and editing documents. 4GB of RAM is plenty for such activities and the 500GB hard-drive is much more than you'd get on the cheap Chromebooks we mentioned earlier.View Deal

Acer Aspire 15.6-inch laptop - now £299.99 at Argos

This Acer laptop costs just under £300 at Argos. While it's not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do the job for most of your average tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s-14IKB 14-inch laptop - £299.99 at Currys' eBay

We've already given a shout out to a similar, 14-inch Lenovo laptop for £30 less than this model but you're getting an improved processor and a Full HD screen instead of the 720p one on the cheaper laptop. Combine that with a nippy 128GB solid state drive, 4GB of RAM and you're looking at a great all-rounder performer for work and enjoying HD media playback too. Well worth the extra £30 if you ask us.

View Deal

Lenovo 310 15.6-inch laptop - just £339.97 at Amazon

This is a great deal for this laptop, which is now just £339.97, down from its original price of £449. It comes with a Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a HD 15.6-inch screen.

View Deal

Acer Spin 5 13-inch laptop - £379.99 at Argos

This laptop/tablet convertible deal comes with a 128GB SSD for faster loading times across multiple activities. This will go nicely with the 4GB of RAM and i3 processor. While hardly ready for high-end gaming, this will smash through your day-to-day activities.

HP 15-bs158sa 15.6-inch Laptop £327.97 at Currys' eBay

This great-value HP laptop has a cool £200 slashed off of the original price. For that you get Windows 10, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. It's available in white, and gold.

View Deal

HP 14-inch Intel Pentium £399.99 at Argos

Available in silver, gold or red, this is similar to the other Argos laptop bundle above but comes with a larger 256GB SSD. With 4GB of RAM too, not to mention a subscription to McAfee Internet Security and a carry case you're looking at an excellent deal.

View Deal

HP 17.3-inch AMD A9 8GB 1TB laptop £449.99 at Argos

Wow, that's a big laptop. We rarely see 17-inch models in our selection of cheap laptops but this one is great value with a 1TB hard drive and the 8GB of RAM will allow you to multi-task like a beast.

View Deal

HP 250 G6 laptop £449.99 at ebuyer

An i5 processor is more than enough for most users and big savings can be made over i7 laptops. You're still getting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD making this laptop deal one of the best from ebuyer. All in all, a very tidy bundle at just £449.99.

View Deal

HP 250 G5 i7 laptop £549.97 at Laptops Direct

If the models in this list aren't quite packing enough spec for your liking, this one from specialists, Laptops Direct, comes with an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, HD screen and a 1TB hard drive. If you're looking for a new uni laptop that will last a few years, we think this is a super choice for just under £550.

View Deal

HP 250 G6 i7 Laptop £529.98 at ebuyer

For just under £530 you can get a laptop deal with some serious spec. This HP has a powerful i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Asus ZX553 Gaming Laptop £549.98 at ebuyer

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop deal? This is a fine effort from ebuyer. The Asus ZX553 comes packing an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a NVIDEA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. All for £200 less than the usual price.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro with type cover £629.99 at Amazon

This is a great chance to grab a cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deal as the latest model doesn't get many discounts at this time of year. This promotion is further improved thanks to the inclusion of the type cover keyboard.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad IP320s-14IKB laptop £649 at Currys

Looking to get something with a little extra kick? Good news, you don't have to spend £1000 to get a powerful laptop. The combination of an i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a full HD display are more than a match for a world of tasks.

View Deal

We'll continue adding the best laptop deals in the latest sales as we find them. Up next, you'll find the latest prices on some of the most popular laptops around, followed by the best deals on TechRadar's favourite laptops.

Where to find the best laptop deals:

Popular cheap laptop deals

1. Lenovo Ideapad 510

A powerful and stylish 15.6-inch laptop

Intel Core CPU

Optional Nvidia graphics

SSD and HDD options

There have been some generous offers lately for this popular Lenovo laptop series. Any choice between the 4GB and 12GB RAM options should run multiple applications at once. Hard drive sizes vary from 256GB SSD to 1TB in regular form. Some options also include dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX graphics.

2. HP Stream 14

Big and colorful for cheap

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) SVA BrightView WLED-backlit | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Larger than most budget options

Free 25GB of Dropbox for 1 year

Barely HD screen

At around £200, the HP Stream 14 is decent value if you're after something to cover the basics like web browsing or document editing. It's competitively priced again the cheaper Chromebooks out there despite the 14-inch screen and Windows 10 operating system.

3. HP 250 G4 / G5

Big specs, small cost

4GB/8GB RAM

Windows 10

Intel Pentium processor

There's some hefty grunt under the shell of these HP 250 G4 and G5 models and there are some great prices this week. The Intel Pentium processor and 4GB/8GB of RAM mean this laptop will whip through pretty much any day-to-day activity you can throw at it without the juddering performance of cheaper laptops. Hell, it'll even have a decent crack at playing a few of the less demanding games out there.

4. HP Pavilion 15

The de facto learning laptop lives on

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

A sturdy choice for a study laptop for school/college/uni. The HP Pavilion 15 has more power that the average pupil needs while keeping the costs sensible. If you're not needing extra power of an expensive laptop for video/photo editing, this is more than enough for web browsing, playing some tunes on Spotify and editing coursework.

5. Asus X555LA

A great all-rounder laptop

i3/i5 processors

1TB hard drive

Stylish finish

From afar, this laptop might be mistaken for a MacBook Pro which tells you a lot about its level of quality. Don't expect a full metal chassis at this price, but this is probably one of the best looking plastic bodies in its category. There are plenty of ports (old and new), 4GB of RAM and a massive 1TB hard drive. The cheapest models have a respectable i3 processor, but you can get the more powerful i5 versions for not much more if you need that extra kick. Asus saw it fit to include a DVD writer as well as a 15.6-inch full HD screen. Despite this large display and the presence of a numeric keypad, it's just a tad thicker and heavier than an Ultrabook.

Why not upgrade your storage with a cheap hard drive or SSD? See the best hard drive and SSD deals.

6. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A budget 2-in-1 bargain

Built-in fingerprint sensor

11-hour battery life

Stylish design

This is the newer version of the Asus Transformer Mini series. This upgrade includes a fingerprint sensor and double the RAM at 4GB for speedier performance. For your money, this is one of the most impressive two-in-one transformer models out there.

7. Acer Chromebook 15

This Chrome laptop is super cheap

CPU: Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz (dual-core) | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels | Storage: 32GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 720p | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Dimensions: 15.08 x 9.65 x 0.95-inches

Very capable Chrome OS

Great display

Excellent battery

This is one of the larger Chromebook experience out there for someone looking for a full-sized laptop with an excellent screen at a super low cost. The 4GB of RAM running the Chrome OS is super fast and will allow you to really pile up tabs and apps without slowing down. The battery will easily last the best part of a day for most users too.

The best deals on our favourite laptops

We've reviewed loads of laptops over the years: we've seen the good ones, the great ones and the ones to avoid. Sometimes the best laptops pop up online at some truly deal-tastic prices. So in this section, we list the very best laptops out there and the best deals on each one.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520-620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) | Storage: 128GB-512GB SSD

Gorgeous bezel-less display

Faster than ever

Lightweight, compact frame

The Dell XPS 13 is, bar none, the best laptop you can buy today. It features a revolutionary design that's astonishingly thin and light. Fitting a 13.3-inch screen into such a small frame means Dell has created a nearly borderless Infinity display. It's a powerful and long lasting machine even by today's Ultrabook standards. The XPS 13 comes outfitted with Intel's latest Skylake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, all while coming in at a very affordable starting price. For these reasons, it easily takes the top slot as the best Ultrabook, the best Windows laptop and the best overall laptop.

2. Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

This gaming that doesn't cost a fortune

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD 1920 x 1080 – UHD 3840 x 2160 anti-glare LED backlit | Storage: 1TB SSHD 8GB – 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD

Stellar battery life

Ports for days

Great value

Looking for a quality gaming laptop but want to keep things under that unappealing £1000 mark? Then Dell has you covered with the Inspiron 15 Gaming range.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A flipping premium Chromebook for almost nothing

CPU: Rockchip 3288-C | Graphics: ARM Mali T624 | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, WXGA (1280 x 800) IPS multi-touch | Storage: 16GB eMMC

Fully metal construction

Terrific value

Excellent battery life

The Asus Chromebook Flip isn't perfect, but it's an impressive little piece of kit. Plus, it's so affordable that you might want to pick one up just to have a Chromebook on hand – even if you already own a MacBook or Windows laptop. Aside from the budget price tag, the Flip is one of the best-built Chromebooks to blaze the trail onward for more convertibles. Touchscreen functionality feels more logical, with a screen that actually rotates. The Flip meets all the core tenants of an ideal Chrome OS device.

4. HP Pavilion x2

The most affordable Windows 10 touchscreen convertible laptop

CPU: 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8300 | Graphics: Intel HD graphics | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 WXGA WLED IPS touchscreen display | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Long battery life

Absurdly affordable

Detachable keyboard

This 10-inch hybrid comes packing a surprising amount of goods considering its small size. It's outfitted with an HD screen and more than enough power to get you through a simple day of web browsing and even image editing. When you're ready kick back with some media streaming, you can pop off the 10-inch tablet.

5. Asus ROG Strix GL502

An Asus ace for gamers

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Full HD gaming

Superb vibrant screen

Middling battery performance

The Asus Strix GL502 is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops around for gaming in 1080p. It'll run with the settings cranked with games like Overwatch not dipping below 60fps. The battery life isn't the best, but the display, performance and built-in sound system more than make up for it.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

6. Lenovo Yoga Book

Is this the netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

Insanely thin and light

Halo Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Excellent display

Clever Create Pad

Lenovo has crafted a brilliant, forward-thinking device that could very well create a subcategory in computing all of its own. The modest specs hold it back from taking on the big boys in terms of raw power, but the innovative digital touchpad keyboard and drawing surface look like trendsetters to us. The Android version is currently about £100 cheaper than the Windows one.

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The tablet that can replace your laptop

Weight: 766g/786g | Dimensions: 292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Various | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: up to 9 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Built in kickstand

Can a tablet really replace your laptop or home PC? That's still up for debate, but the best tablet trying to make that happen is the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 - and it does a fine job with the full blown version of Windows 10, an integrated kickstand and optional keyboard attachment. Great for for creative professionals, students and everyday folks alike - it's only the premium price that push it down the list, but if you're willing to pay for it, you're getting a lot of power. A LOT.