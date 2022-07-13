Hurry, Prime Day's cheap memory cards are perfect for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck

One of the great Amazon Prime Day traditions is big memory card price cuts, and this year is no different. Whether you own a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or mirrorless camera, we've picked out all of the best Prime Day memory card bargains – but it's worth getting a move on, as these will likely disappear tomorrow.

For Switch and Steam Deck owners, a generous microSD card is a great upgrade to their portable gaming machines. On the Switch, it gives a healthy boost to the somewhat measly internal storage, while on the Steam Deck it remains a better (and cheaper) option than installing an SSD drive.

We've scoured the virtual shelves of Amazon's Prime Day deals to pick out the best options for both below. Not all the capacity options of cards below have received the same level of Prime Day love, so we've highlighted the ones we think offer the best savings based on historical pricing. But you can of course find larger (or smaller) versions by clicking through to the listing.

To make sure photographers don't feel left out, we've also picked out some choice SD card deals for mirrorless cameras. This year, Lexar's cards are offering particularly good value, but as always some SanDisk cards have also dropped down to their lowest-ever prices. Happy memory card shopping - we're certainly planning to pick up a few before the Prime Day deals end later today.

Today's best Prime Day memory card deals in the US

Nintendo Switch cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $53 - Save over 50% on this 512GB SD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have a huge amount of internal memory, so you'll need to plug in an SD card if you want to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one – 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC UHS-1 card (512GB): $129.99 $69.34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - SanDisk's licensed Switch cards have some charming designs, including this Animal Crossing-themed number. Unlike the other capacities in this series, this top-capacity 512GB card has been given a big Prime Day discount – it's never been cheaper than this and should swallow your whole game library.

Steam Deck cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 1TB SD card: $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - This high-capacity 1TB card has just equalled its lowest-ever price for Prime Day, making it a fine choice for your sizable Steam Deck library. Despite its price, it promises 120MB/s transfer and read speeds, which should mean some solid game-load times.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Pro Plus (256GB): $54.99 $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - A fine alternative to SanDisk's Ultra series, Samsung's Pro Plus cards are also down to some of their lowest-ever prices this Prime Day. This 256GB card offers particularly good value, offering 160MB/s read speeds and 120MB/s write speeds, and is backed up by a ten-year warranty.

Camera cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card $44.99 $25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 – Not all capacities of this card are Prime Day bargains, but this one is – it's never been cheaper than this. It served up very solid 90MB/s shooting speeds and 170MB/s transfer speeds. That makes it a fine option for continuous shooting and 4K video, while its tough build (and lifetime warranty) make a it a trustworthy workhorse.

(opens in new tab) Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II (64GB) $94.99 $56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $38 – There's great value to be found in Lexar's excellent Professional series cards during Prime Day this year. The 2000x line offers very fast read and write speeds (300MB/s and 260MB/s respectively) and this 64GB version equals its lowest-ever price and hasn't been as cheap as this all year.

Today's best Prime Day memory card deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: £70.00 £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £37 - A huge 53% saving on this 512GB card, which promises fast 120MB/s transfer speeds and has never been cheaper than in this deal. That capacity will probably take your entire gaming library, so it's a real set-and-forget option for Switch owners.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC UHS-1 card (512GB): £88.25 £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - You'll pay a little more for this Nintendo-licensed card than non-branded equivalents, but its charming design and official branding might tip the balance for you. This 512GB card has never been cheaper than this and promises speedy 100MB/s transfer speeds.

Steam Deck cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme UHS-I (256GB): £81.99 £29.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 - This massive 64% discount takes this speedy card down to its lowest-ever price, making it one of the best value 256GB options you'll find for the Steam Deck. That capacity will be enough for a good array of games (particularly smaller indie titles) and it offers 160MB/s read performance for fast game-load times.

(opens in new tab) Lexar Play UHS-I (512GB): £81.25 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - It may be branded more as a Nintendo Switch card, but this Lexar option will do a fine job of looking after your Steam games, too. This 512GB version has never been this cheap and offers read speeds of up to 150MB/s.

Camera cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II (64GB) £82.75 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £28 – Lexar's Professional 2000x range includes some of our favorite SD cards for burst shooting and 4K video. This 64GB hasn't been as cheap as this all year (and rarely before then), and offers very fast maximum read and write speeds of 300MB/s and 260MB/s respectively.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card £94.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £65 – A huge 68% price cut takes this 256GB card down to its lowest-ever price. This mean it's barely any more expensive than the 128GB version (£23.49), making it a real steal for anyone who needs a mid-range card for their mirrorless camera with 90MB/s write speeds and 170MB/s read speeds.

