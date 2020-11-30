Get three months extra free on the world's best cheap VPN in this Cyber Monday deal

When it comes to bargain VPN offers, we've been shouting the name of Surfshark loudly for some time now. And in the grand scheme of Cyber Monday deals, it's very much worth a look if you want a high quality VPN at a fantastic price.

Already topping our list of the best cheap VPNs, Surfshark has developed a fine reputation in recent years as a provider that offers a fantastic service while also keeping prices as low as the ocean floor.

And in the spirit of Black Friday and now Cyber Monday, Surfshark is throwing in an extra three months of VPN use absolutely free. So that means that over the course of the next 27 months, the effective cost is a mere $2.21 / £1.67 a month. Truly outstanding.

Like the sound of that and want to take advantage of one of the finest VPN deals out there? Then we suggest that you just dive right in...

Cyber Monday VPN deal: big savings with Surfshark

Surfshark VPN | 27 months | $2.21/pm | 83% off

There's a reason why we rank Surfshark in our top three best VPN providers in the world, and we'll tell you more about that below. But the fact it has a 30-day money-back guarantee and offers unlimited devices per one account makes it an undeniably excellent value. $59/£45 is a relatively tiny amount to sort out your next two and a bit years of VPN uses, including cybersecurity and unblocking geo-restricted content.

Is Surfshark a good VPN provider?

Surfshark has topped our guide to the best best cheap VPN providers for a while now, and we suspect it will continue to do so - especially with this kind of offer in play. Yes, a lot of that is down to the very clear reason for its pricing, but it wouldn't be top of that list if it didn't have the quality to back things up.

If your concern is streaming, we've found that Surfshark easily unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and plenty more from overseas, as well as a multitude of sports streaming services. It has 1,700+ servers in more than 60 countries meaning there's a whole new world of content for you.

If privacy is your main reason for a VPN, the provider has plenty of technical features such as AES-256 encryption, OpenVPN and IKEv2 support, a no-logs policy, and a kill switch to protect you if your connection drops.

And one of Surfshark's key plus points is its sheer usability. In our testing, we found that it has a really straightforward, friendly interface that makes it easy to install and operate. And, if you do run into trouble, 24/7 live chat support is on hand to solve your problems.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full Surfshark review.