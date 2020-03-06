Dell laptop deal: the XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $400 price cut

Dell's semi-annual sale is happening right now and includes massive savings on best-selling laptops and electronics. Dell's top laptop deal is the XPS 13 that's on sale for $799.99. That's a massive $400 discount and a fantastic price for the powerful laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD infinity edge display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is an incredible deal and a fantastic deal for a powerful laptop. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can score a $400 discount and receive free shipping on the Dell XPS 13 laptop. The 13.3-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.