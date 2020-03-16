Working from home essentials: where to buy laptops, monitors, printers, and more

Many companies are asking employees to work from home for the foreseeable future amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and if working from home is a new experience then you may find the transition from office to kitchen table or study (or couch – we're not judging) challenging, especially if you don't have the right equipment and accessories to allow you to work efficiently and in comfort. But fear not, we're here to help…



We've rounded up a selection of working from home essentials, from laptops and printers to headsets and even Wi-Fi extenders, from leading retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.



Standout deals include the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for just $15, the XPS 13 Laptop on sale for $971.09, and the Dell UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor on sale for $199.99. If you're looking for computer accessory discounts, Walmart has the Microsoft Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo on sale for $49.99 and the Logitech G533 wireless headset on sale for only $74.



Shop more working from home essentials below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with any new deals that become available.

Best Buy : save on laptops, monitors, webcams, and more

Amazon : deals on desks, lamps, routers, and more

Dell : save an extra 17% off on working from home essentials

Walmart : laptop deals from top brands

Walmart: 25% off computer accessories

Working from home essentials:

Laptop deals

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3: $189.99 $159 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and includes built-in security features to protect you against viruses and malware.



Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $378.99 $207.49 at Dell

Get the Inspiron 11 3000 laptop on sale for $207.49 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 2-in-1 laptop packs an 11.6-inch HD touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB SSD, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.



HP 14-dk0028wm Laptop: $349 $239 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can get the HP 14 laptop on sale for just $239 at Walmart. The lightweight 14-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $528.99 $373.49 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $372.49 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 15.6-inch laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.



Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,189.98 $971.09 at Dell

For a limited time, you can save an extra 17% off on the Dell XPS 13 laptop when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 13.3-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.



Apple MacBook Air: $1,099 $1,038.93 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the latest model MacBook Air at Amazon. The lightweight notebook packs a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and a dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor.



Apple MacBook Pro: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Get the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy. The powerful laptop features a retina display with a touch bar and packs a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.



Monitor deals

Dell SE2719HR Monitor: $259.99 $153.54 at Dell

Apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout to get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $153.54. The 27-inch monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.



Samsung Curved LC32F39MFUNXZA Monitor: $249.99 $169.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch curved monitor gets an $80 price cut at Walmart. The best-selling monitor features a wide viewing angle and includes built-in dual 5W speakers that give you the full TV audio and visual experience.



Dell UltraSharp U2414H Monitor: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Dell UltraSharp U2414H monitor on sale for just $199.99. The monitor features a 23.8-inch Full HD display and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle which results in clear and easy sharing of your screen with multiple onlookers.



Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Ultrawide Monitor: $799 $599 at Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Curved Ultrawide monitor at Dell. This massive ultrawide monitor features a 34-inch 21:9 curved screen for an immersive, in-the-action viewing experience.



Printer deals

HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: $69 $44 at Walmart

You can get the HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One printer on sale at Walmart for just $44. Perfect for home projects, the wireless printer can print, scan and copy from your smartphone or other mobile device.



Canon PIXMA TR4520 All in One Photo Printer: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Canon Pixma wireless printer gets a 50% discount at Amazon. The compact printer has a compatible app that allows you to use your smartphone to set up your printer and print right from your smartphone or tablet.



Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Walmart has the compact Epson WorkForce WF-2850 on sale for $59. The wireless color printer features ultra-fast print speeds, auto 2-sided printing, and a 30-page auto document feeder.



Brother HL-L2315DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: $89.98 $79.98 at Walmart

Print from your desktop or mobile device with the Brother Monochrome laster printer that's on sale at Walmart for $79.98. The printer features a 250-sheet paper capacity and allows you to wirelessly scan to your mobile device with the Brother iPrint&Scan app.



HP OfficeJet 8022 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $149 $119 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the HP OfficeJet 8022 wireless printer. The color inkjet printer can easily print, scan, copy, and fax from the color touchscreen, and the HP Smart app allows you to do everything from your phone.



Headset and headphone deals

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset with mic | $149.99 $74 at Walmart

For something with a bit more padding, an excellent pickup on its mic, and rich audio quality, you might want to take a look at a few gaming headsets. This particular set of cheap headphones is available for half the price at Walmart right now, and maintains a refined aesthetic you won't find on more color-heavy headsets.



Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit: $ 399 $249 at Dell

The Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit gets a $150 price cut at Dell. Perfect for at home conference calls, the wireless kit combines a Brio 4K webcam with the Zone wireless Bluetooth headset.



Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Walmart

You can get the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $278 at Walmart. The wireless headphones are available in your color choice of black or silver and feature digital noise cancellation technology and provide an impressive 30-hours of battery life.



Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $247.92 at Amazon

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and are on sale for $247.92.



Computer accessory deals

Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for Standard Mouse: $9.99 $7.69 at Amazon

Support proper wrist alignment with the Kensignton ErgoSoft Wrist Rest that's on sale for $7.69 at Amazon. Designed to fit various sized keyboards, mice, and trackpads, the wrist rest features a vegan leather exterior reinforced by a gel-cushioned interior for ultimate comfort.



Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse: $59.99 $45.64 at Dell

Get the Dell wireless mouse on sale for $45.64 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The sculpted mouse allows you to work seamlessly across your desktop, laptop and 2-in-1.



Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo: $39.99 $29.99 at Walmart

This cheap keyboard and mouse combo can save you $10 on your working from home set up this week. This is a full-sized, wireless keyboard offering up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. You'll be using a single USB receiver to connect both the keyboard and mouse to your computer, making it super easy to simply switch on and get going.



Microsoft wireless comfort keyboard and mouse set: $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

If you're going to sitting at your desk all day, comfort will be paramount to a great keyboard experience. This ergonomic, curved design sits wonderfully on a desktop and also maintains the natural positioning of your hands.



Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $89.99 $74.69 at Dell

Apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout to get the Dell wireless keyboard and mouse combo on sale for $74.69 at Dell. The multi-device combo includes two Bluetooth wireless connection methods that allow you to switch easily across your laptop, desktop or 2-in-1 with a click of a button.



Apple Magic Keyboard: $129 $119 at Amazon

Get the Apple Magic keyboard with Numeric Keypad on sale for $119 at Amazon. The wireless keyboard features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full size arrow keys for gaming.



Wi-Fi extender deals

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system: $299 $229.99 at Walmart

The two TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Wi-Fi extenders can be connected to your existing router and placed around your home to create a more reliable network wherever you are. Together, these two devices can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your property with powerful tri-band WiFi so you can connect up to 100 devices and keep them all connected.



TP-Link N300 wireless Wi-Fi range extender: $19.99 at Walmart

If you're struggling with one particular Wi-Fi dead spot while you're working from home, you may benefit more from this cheap Wi-Fi range extender by TP-Link. Simply plug the device into a nearby power outlet within range of your existing network connection, connect the two devices using the WPS setup, and you've extended your internet range. The Smart Signal Indicator will even help you find the perfect spot to place your WiFi range extender.



Amped Wireless Wi-Fi range extender: $59.99 $25 at Walmart

Plug this Amped Wireless WiFi range extender into a power outlet and you'll be able to easily set it up using the onboard touch screen controls. Once you're done, you'll have fast, powerful internet throughout your home, with the ability to pass through walls and cover an area of up to 10,000 sq ft.



