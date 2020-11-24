Black Friday VPN deals: these are the best 5 discounts and offers in 2020

If you've been waiting until November to grab a VPN, we're happy to tell you that there's no longer any need for your patience. Every big provider that's worth talking about has already gone live with their Black Friday deals - now you just have to choose which to go for.

There are savings galore to enjoy, making sure that you're paying as little as possible for your next few years of anonymous web use, unblocking websites, and streaming geo-restricted content.

NordVPN is probably the biggest name out there - status it backs up with one of the best overall VPN products - and has three months free when you sign up. But it's still not the cheapest out there, with the likes of Hotspot Shield and Surfshark enjoying price cuts for a limited time.

And what of ExpressVPN - the very best provider on the market? There's a little on offer there, too.

In this article, we're blocking out the VPN deals noise to bring you a definitive list of the top five 5 Black Friday VPN deals as we see them. And remember, it's not just about price - the featured providers offer excellent services, too.

1. Extra months free from a VPN name you know

2. The absolute best VPN around

#1 BEST VPN ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE | 49% off

It may not have the biggest saving, but with fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value. And perhaps even better news...this deal doesn't expire for TechRadar. You get to take advantage of this all year around!

3. The best cheap VPN is even cheaper for Black Friday

4. The fast VPN is now one of the cheapest

5. The cheapest VPN deal of them all