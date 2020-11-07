Black Friday deal alert: the Roku Ultra LT is on sale for just $48 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap and powerful streaming device, then you're in luck. The Walmart 'Deals for Days' sale is happening now, and you score an early Black Friday deal on the Roku Ultra LT. Starting today, you can get the HD/4K/HDR streaming player on sale for just $48 (was $79). That's a $31 discount and the best deal we've seen for the Roku device.

Black Friday Roku deal

Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: $79 $48 at Walmart

You can score a $31 price cut on the Roku Ultra LT streaming stick at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The powerful 4K streaming device includes a MicroSD port for extra channel storage and headphones so you can crank up the volume without disturbing the whole house.

View Deal

The Roku Ultra LT gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows in HD, 4K, or HDR from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Roku’s premium player includes an enhanced voice remote, so you change the channel, browse movies, and more completely hands-free. The remote also features a powerful quad-core processor and includes a 3.5mm jack for headphones so you can enjoy private listening with the included earbuds.



The Roku Ultra LT is a Walmart exclusive, so if you're interested in the streaming device, now is a perfect time to add to your cart. The Walmart Black Friday sale ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

Not in the US? See the best Roku deals in your region below.

See more Roku discounts with our list of cheapest Roku sale prices and deals that are happening now.