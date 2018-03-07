Best soundbars for TV, movies and music in India

If you are thinking of kitting out your living room with a full set of surround sound speakers, a soundbar is the single best upgrade you can make to your TV's surround sound setup. These are recommended 4K TVs that can be considered for an immersive audio and video experience.

How do you pick the best soundbar?

Soundbars come in many shapes and sizes, and range in price from under Rs 6,500 to over Rs 97,000. While, cheaper models have basic connections, more expensive ones add superior HDMI inputs (including 4K/HDR passthrough), wireless audio streaming (e.g. Bluetooth and AirPlay), better power, more refined speaker drivers and decoding of Blu-ray sound formats.

Design is also important. While some models can sit in front of your TV on a stand, others may need a separate shelf, or may need to be mounted on the wall.

Keeping all that in mind, here are some of the best soundbars:

1. Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar

An unashamedly upmarket soundbar that justifies its price tag

Dimensions: 1180 x 80 x 145 mm (W x H x D) | Speaker configuration: 7.1.2 | Claimed audio power: N/A | Connections: 3 x HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI Out (ARC), analogue audio in/out, Ethernet, optical audio in, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Beautiful build quality

Dolby Atmos support

Hi-res audio compatible

Frighteningly expensive

No DTS:X

The Sony HT-ST5000 is the most expensive soundbar on this list, but for the money you're getting an exceptional piece of equipment that offers support for Dolby's spatial Atmos technology as well as deals exceptionally well with a more conventional surround sound.

The build quality and design of the soundbar is exceptional, and its general audio performance impresses with its clarity and spatial presentation.

With that said, its high price means it won't be for everyone, and most people will get everything they need from the Samsung HW-MS650 above. But if you want to have the best high-end soundbar around, the HT-ST5000 is the one to go for.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

2. Philips Fidelio B5

Surround sound or portable Bluetooth - the choice is yours

Power: 120W | Speakers: 4 | Dimensions: 1,035 x 70 x 156 mm | Weight: 16kg | Inputs: Digital coaxial in, Digital optical in, HDMI 1.4 output (ARC), HDMI IN 1, HDMI IN 2, Audio in 3.5 mm jack | Wireless: Bluetooth APT-X and AAC | Subwoofer included?: Yes | Special features: N/A

Satellites unsnap from main soundbar

Easy-to-setup surround sound

A bit too big for most TV setups

The Philips Fidelio B5 is quite impressive. It's the perfect soundbar for someone who appreciates good cinema sound but has no interest in tearing up their living room to install a 5.1 channel surround system. The B5 enables you to pick and choose your movie moments and it creates a decent surround sound experience using both Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Digital Surround decoding.

A combination of convenience and good audio – the raison d'etre of the soundbar – along with its transformative surround sound capabilities makes the Fidelio B5 a great option for the movie fan.

Read the full review: Philips Fidelio B5

4. Q Acoustics M4 Sound Bar

'If there’s a better sounding soundbar on the market for less than 26k, we haven’t heard it'

Power: 100W | Speakers: 2 | Dimensions: 1,000 x 90 x 142mm | Weight: 4.9kg | Inputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x digital optical, 1 x 3.5mm | Outputs: N/A | Wireless: Bluetooth aptX | Subwoofer included?: Yes | Special features: N/A

Beautiful music quality

Easy to use

Stereo only

No HDMI input

The Q Acoustics M4 soundbar doesn’t immediately set pulses racing with its slightly prosaic looks, ‘mere’ 2.1-channel sound and lack of any HDMI support.

However, you only have to hear what the M4 can do with both music and movies for your doubts to evaporate. In fact, it sounds so good that it starts to make the idea of trying to deliver more channels from an affordable sound bar look a bit silly.

That it sounds so much better than pretty much any rival soundbar in the same price bracket, actually makes it ridiculously good for its value - especially if you care about music as much as you care about your movies.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics M4 Sound Bar

5. Focal Dimension

An impressive-sounding soundbar with a few setup faux-pas

Power: 450W | Speakers: 5 | Dimensions: 1,155 x 115 x 115mm | Weight: 5.5kg | Inputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x digital optical, 1 x 3.5mm | Outputs: N/A | Wireless: Bluetooth aptX (via dongle) | Subwoofer included?: No | Special features: designed for big rooms

Virtual surround sound

Excellent design

Expensive

Focal, known mostly for its excellent speakers (and the recently released Focal Listen headphones), was late to the soundbar space. But its Focal Dimension makes it worth the wait. The Dimension soundbar is simply gorgeous with its piano black accents and aluminum unibody construction.

Priced at Rs 90,263, it's not exactly cheap, but you're paying for excellent build quality, sound and design.

Read the full review: Focal Dimension

6. Sonos Playbar

Turns your multi-room audio system into wireless surround sound

Power: Not quoted | Speakers: 9 | Dimensions: 900 x 85 x 140mm | Weight: 5.4kg | Inputs: 1 x digital optical, 2 x Ethernet LAN | Outputs: N/A | Wireless: WiFi | Special features: Sonos Play:1 speakers can be connected as wireless rear speakers

Beautiful sound

Integrates with Sonos systems

Works only with particular TV sets

The Sonos Playbar is a non-HDMI device that uses optical to hook up to a TV set. Used simply on its own, it delivers a massive sonic boost to your TV sound, but it does require a smartphone or tablet app to operate it.

The benefit is that it can seamlessly segue in to a Sonos wireless system, and can even act as the front three speakers in a 5.1 setup with two Play:1s acting as rears.

Unfortunately, although it's optical-only setup will be great for most, it does exclude owners of TVs that lack this connector. And this is what pushes this soundbar a little further down our list.

Read the full review: Sonos Playbar

7. Bose SoundTouch 300

A beautifully made, precise sounding soundbar

Power: N/A | Speakers: 1 | Dimensions: 42 x 6.2 x 5 inches | Weight: 6.8kg | Inputs: 1 x digital optical, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet port, 1x 3.5 mm jack for ADAPTiQ system setup, 1 x 3.5mm jack to hardwire the bass module, 1 x micro-USB connection | Outputs: 1 x HDMI output with Audio Return Channel (ARC) | Wireless: Bluetooth | Subwoofer included?: No | Special features: Multiroom

Wide, articulate sonic presentation

Gorgeous design and build quality

Potentially frustrating set up

Doesn’t come with a subwoofer

Boasting of high-end design, Bose's slim soundbar looks superb, and sounds well above average. At 97.9cm wide, it’s best partnered with larger screen sizes (50-inch+) and priced at Rs 45,154 and offers great sound. There are caveats regarding usability and price, but overall it warrants a cautious two thumbs up.

It's also worth mentioning that, as this isn’t a 2.1 package, there’s no subwoofer supplied – although Bose will sell you a wireless Acoustimas sub and the ST300 can be partnered with the brand’s Virtually Invisible (i.e. small at 10cm) 300 surround speakers.

The system is also compatible with the Bose SoundTouch wireless multiroom system which includes smaller Bluetooth speakers.

Read the full review: Bose SoundTouch 300

Any suggestions for our list? Let us know in the comments below!