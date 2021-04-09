Amazon sale knocks latest model Apple iPad to its lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best iPad deals from Amazon's latest sale, and we've spotted the latest model Apple iPad on sale for just $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can score a $30 price cut on the Apple iPad in Silver at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This is not only the best deal we've found for the 2020 Apple iPad but also a fantastic price for a powerful tablet. The Silver iPad is the only color left in stock, so we recommend snagging this bargain today before it's too late.

