The 2020 iPad Pro gets $199 slashed off price in fantastic deal from Amazon

Thanks to the release of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro, you can now find fantastic deals on last year's model, and we've spotted the lowest price we've seen yet at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the 256GB iPad Pro on sale for $900 (was $1,099) when you apply the additional $99 savings at checkout. That's the best deal we've found for the powerful tablet and $50 less than the record-low Black Friday price.





iPad Pro deal

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB): $1,099 $900 at Amazon

Save $199 - You can score a massive $199 discount on the powerful iPad Pro when you apply the additional $99 savings at checkout. That's the lowest price we've found for the 12.9-inch tablet that packs 256GB of storage and Apple's 12Z Bionic chip for laptop-like speed.

View Deal

Apple's feature-rich iPad Pro features a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and an impressive camera and speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A12Z Bionic chip and 256GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, and a 10-hour battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this the lowest price we've found for the 2020 iPad Pro and a fantastic deal for a powerful tablet with plenty of storage. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time promotion, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

